Baby has lesions in 72% of the body after a severe allergic reaction in GO – Revista Crescer

The commercial representative Hugo Cristiano Penno da Silva Motta Bales, 38, and his wife, Luana, who live in Anápolis, in the interior of the state of Goiás, have been experiencing moments of anguish since September 2, when the couple’s only daughter, Helena , 1 year, had a severe drug allergy. “The first symptom was fever, coming and going. Two days later, the onset of rash,” said the father, in an exclusive interview to CRESCER.

According to the family, the skin patches quickly increased in size and quantity, and Helena had to be hospitalized on the 10th. The girl was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome — a rare condition that causes severe skin hypersensitivity reactions — such as result of an allergic reaction to an anticonvulsant medication. Currently, she has lesions on 72% of her body, which resemble third-degree burns. “She is feeding by tube, because this syndrome hurts the mucous membranes too. Every time she moves, it hurts a lot. But she is stable with medication to relieve the pain,” said the father.

Helena before and after the condition that covered her skin with lesions (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Treatment for Seizures

The little one was recently transferred to a hospital specializing in burns. According to Hugo, his daughter has been suffering from seizures since she was 5 months old. “She was being monitored by a neuropediatrician. Since then, she took anticonvulsants to correct these neural discharges, which cause the spasms. She started with two anticonvulsants and a corticosteroid, with a higher dosage, but we reduced it over time. often, but when we removed almost all the medications, a focal disorder appeared, so, on medical advice, we started this new medication to correct the mild spasm. She took it for three weeks and that was when the symptoms appeared,” he explained.

The good news is that the syndrome is curable. “As soon as the drug completely leaves the body, everything returns to normal. The treatment consists of hydration, corticoids and treatment of burns. But she may have sequelae on the skin, such as spots and, perhaps, a more visible mark that needs plastic surgery. in the future. But this will all depend on how she will react to the treatment,” he added. “It’s hard to see an active child, who was learning to walk, in the state he’s in: tied to the bed and all burned. Every time we walk into the room, she looks into our eyes and starts crying. It breaks your heart to see this scene. and not being able to do anything. A feeling of anguish and impotence hits,” he vented.

Helena is hospitalized undergoing treatment (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The parents organized cows and received donations to pay for their daughter’s treatment. “It was very beautiful to see the collaboration of everyone. We were even speechless to express our gratitude. We managed to collect what we needed for her treatment and we are referring her to one of the best hospitals to treat this syndrome. We just need prayers for her now. get better, get well and then go home,” he concluded. The family shares information about the little one through a Instagram profile.

about the syndrome

According to pediatrician Fausto Flor Carvalho, from the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP), Stevens-Johnson syndrome is a very serious allergic skin reaction, induced by medications. “There are several medications that can cause it, from anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics to anticonvulsants. It usually starts with fever, a pain with swelling, swelling of the eyes, which starts about one to three weeks after exposure to the drug. two or three days later, the skin becomes red, the lesions spread over the trunk and face, possibly leading to detachment of the skin. Therefore, the treatment is practically the same as for a burn. a ‘break’ of the skin. The skin is being cleaved, that is, it detaches,” he explained.

The pediatrician warns that the condition needs to be treated urgently. “Most of the time, hospitalization is necessary, even in the ICU. The patient needs to be hydrated and each wound must be treated for proper healing to occur,” he said. Also according to the doctor, it is more common among older children and adults over 40 years of age. The incidence is 6 cases per 1 million inhabitants. “It’s quite rare,” concluded the doctor.

