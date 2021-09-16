Bahia registers 471 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 471 cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.04%) and 350 recovered (+0.03%). The epidemiological bulletin this Wednesday (15) also records 12 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,227,412 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,198,590 are already considered recovered, 2,133 are active and 26,689 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,521,063 discarded cases and 233,430 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday. In Bahia, 51,950 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,431,968 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 85.07% of the adult population (18 years old or more), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.