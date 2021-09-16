Bankrupt?! GearBest, the Chinese technology goods store, has been down for more than ten days

The popular Chinese online store GearBest, which carries out international shipments and usually, in addition to offering interesting promotions, sells new releases by major brands such as Xiaomi, has been offline for several days. Aliexpress’s competitor’s website cannot be accessed anywhere in the world and has a generic error when trying to open:

The error could have been generated unintentionally, due to a failure in the server configuration, for example. However, due to the time that has elapsed — more than ten days — it is possible that the deactivation was intentional.

The signs aren’t good: GearBest’s social media and communication channels stopped being completely updated since the beginning of August; the most recent publication on the store’s official Twitter is from April 2020. The company would probably have made a statement if it was a purely technical issue on the site.

There are no official explanations for the situation and the suspicion is that the brand has gone bankrupt, as the owner of GearBest, Global Top E-Commerce Co. Ltd, has been suffering financial problems for years.

Global Top E-Commerce Co. Ltd is rumored to have filed for bankruptcy review in June of this year. This does not necessarily mean that the company will disappear, but it does indicate that structural changes will be needed to maintain itself. So far, however, we have no official information about the future of GearBest.