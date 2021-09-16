Banks increase interest for home purchase

posted on 9/16/2021 5:55 AM / updated on 9/16/2021 5:56 AM



Heated market: despite the high financial cost, demand for houses and apartments remains firm, according to industry experts – (credit: Antonio Cunha/CB/DA Press – 1/20/16)

Private banks increased the interest rates on mortgage loans, anticipating further increases in the basic interest rate (Selic), defined by the Central Bank. The Selic is currently at 5.25% per year, but it should continue to rise to contain inflation. With this, the average rate of financing, which was 6.3% in March, reached 7.25% per year. However, specialists in the real estate market guarantee that demand will remain heated in the sector, even with the water crisis and the drop in the population’s purchasing power.

Eduardo Aroeira, president of the Association of Companies in the Real Estate Market (Ademi-DF), assessed that interest rates are still inviting. “If we look at the fees charged two years ago, they were around 10.5%. Today, the market is optimistic”, he stated. He recalls that the last survey by Ademi, in June, showed that 50% of businessmen expected an increase in demand; 55% believed in improving the business environment; and only 5% bet on the worsening. “There is no worry. All indicators are favorable. The Association of Notaries and Registrars of Brazil (Anoreg) proved that the registrations for the purchase and sale of properties in the country had an increase of 43% from May to July this year”, reinforced Aroeira.

He also highlighted that just yesterday the federal government announced a series of measures for the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program (which replaces Minha Casa, Minha Vida), with the promise of a 1 percentage point cut in interest. And the president of Caixa Econômica Federal — an institution that accounts for 70% of all financing in the sector — said that today he will lower the interest charged by the institution. “I believe the average rate should drop from 7.25% to 6.75%. This is expected to affect competition. The other banks will have to adjust”, said Aroeira.

Ana Castelo, coordinator of construction projects at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV/Ibre), considered, on the other hand, that the rise in interest rates could have different effects. There are those who rush to make their dream of home ownership come true, but there are also those who are scared and put off the purchase decision, afraid of what the future might hold. But he agreed with Aroeira that, if the scenario is not as good as it was last year, it is not totally deteriorated to the point of expelling buyers from the market.

“It is important to highlight that each percentage point increase in interest affects from 8% to 9% in the value of the mortgage payment. But when inflation starts to drop and interest rates become more well behaved, the consumer will also gain”, emphasizes Ana Castelo. The buyer who wants a new property, alert, must pay attention to the terms of the contract and correction rates. “Normally, this does not mean that builders and developers are appropriating the difference when they charge more. They’re actually settling the scores.”

Ieda Vasconcelos, chief economist at the Brazilian Chamber of Civil Construction Industry (CBIC), explains that consumers need to understand the difference between interest rates – which adjust financing – and cost index (with impact of input prices and exchange rate variation ), which are linked to the construction of new properties. Interest is influenced by the Selic which, in 2014, for example, was 14.25% per year. “And cost rates are rising around 12% to 13% per year”, highlights Ieda.

Inputs

From January to July 2014, explained Ieda, the cost accumulated an increase of 6.04%. In the same period, in 2020, it was 3.67%. And, in 2021, in eight months, it was 11.17%. If you consider periods of 12 months, the year 2014 ended at 7.26%; 2020, at 4.60%; and 2021, so far, has accumulated an increase of 16.68%.

The villains of costs were steel tubes, up 46.57% from January to August and an advance of 90.36% in 12 months; elevators (20.80% and 24.30%, respectively) and PVC pipes (24.22% and 62.67%). “This has been hurting the construction sector, which employs 18.31 million workers. And every R$1 invested in civil construction generates another R$1.36 in the next phase. It helps the economy in general, because people end up buying household appliances, bed linen, towels, among others”, reinforced Ieda.