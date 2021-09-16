Barbara Evans reveals that one of the babies she was expecting has passed away

Barbara Evans revealed earlier this afternoon that one of the babies she was expecting had died.

“I’m smiling, but the news is not good. The little one’s heart has stopped beating, so it doesn’t live anymore. God chose it that way, so we have to accept it”, said the model in Stories on Instagram, moved.

“I’m crying here for the first time, but I’m calm, I’m fine, because God knows what’s best for everyone,” continued Monique Evans’ daughter, who had already said that one of the embryos was facing developmental problems.

I did what I could do, there was nothing within my reach that I didn’t do. I also thought about whether he would still be alive and later on, if his heart stopped beating, I would have to deliver them both and it would be too risky for the other baby.

The model also said that the baby’s death at this early stage of pregnancy will not cause problems for the other. “In the beginning, it’s okay for medicine to have lost what wasn’t evolving because the body will absorb it for it,” he explained.

Remember the fertilization process

the model and actress started the fertilization process in vitro in early June and decided to share the entire progress with followers, through weekly videos on their social networks. she told who gained 14 pounds during the process.

The couple managed to gather 12 embryos in all during the three months of treatment, but only three were considered healthy after the cancer biopsy. They opted for the test to find out if the cancer gene was present in the embryos, as both have cases of cancer in their families.

Earlier this month, Barbara announced the pregnancy and soon after revealed that she was expecting twins. Last week, she lamented the ultrasound result that showed one of the babies might not evolve.