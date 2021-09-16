Battlefield 2042 is postponed for release by one month; see new date | Shoot games

Battlefield 2042 was pushed back by a month from October 22nd to November 19th. According to DICE, developer of the game that is distributed worldwide by EA, the decision is related to challenges the Covid-19 pandemic posed to the studio’s workflow. In the original plan, the expectation was that the Battlefield team would already be working at company headquarters focused on finalizing the game with an eye on the launch, but complications involving the new SARS-CoV-2 variants have led to a return to remote work (and motivated the delay).

The title has confirmed versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. On Sony consoles, prices start at R$ 298 (PS4) and R$ 398 (PS5) in standard editions, while on Xbox One the value is R$ 269. On the most recent consoles from Microsoft, Battlefield 2042 costs R$339 in the standard edition, while on PCs the game is available at Origin for R$249.

🎮 Battlefield 2042 will have new Portal mode to play with old maps

1 of 2 Large-scale chaos and battles typical of the series hit PCs and consoles in November — Photo: Press Release/Eletronic Arts Large-scale chaos and battles typical of the series hit PCs and consoles in November — Photo: Publicity/Electronic Arts

Battlefield 2042 is a long-awaited release by fans of the series as it brings the historic shooter series into a modern context after Battlefield 1 (2016), which went to World War I, and Battlefield V, set in context of the first years and battles of World War II.

In addition to the more contemporary backdrop, the game has some crucial differences from the last ones in the series: there is no singleplayer mode and DICE promises to tell a story that continues the narratives of Battlefield 3 and 4 through the production’s multiplayer component.

Another important news is that the title will be cross-platform through an optional gameplay: players from Sony and Microsoft consoles will be able to play each other. Those with access to the new generation will choose between playing matches against opponents with the rival console and also against PC players. There is also Portal mode, described by EA as a “love letter” to long-time fans of the series.

Trailers and restricted gameplay demonstrations contribute to getting the fan base excited about the game, thanks to advances such as an operator class system, moving away from the traditional style of the series, and the promise of gigantic maps capable of putting up to 128 players on two teams . These changes apply to new-gen consoles as well as PCs – including the ability to fill maps with bots so players don’t run the risk of running into less populated modes or maps.