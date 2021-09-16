Battlefield 2042 is postponed to November [ATUALIZADA]

UPDATE 6:05 pm:

What started just as a rumor became real: this Wednesday (15), the team responsible for the production of Battlefield 2042 used the series’ official Twitter profile to announce that the title has been pushed back to November 19.

“We made the decision to change the release of Battlefield 2042. The game will now be released worldwide on November 19th. make the new generation of battlefield during a period of global pandemic created several challenges for our team. Because of the scale and size of the game, we were hoping that teams could return to the studios as we got closer to release, but conditions don’t allow us to do this safely – and because of all the hard work the teams do. are doing homework, we felt it was important to dedicate extra time to deliver the best Battlefield 2042 for the players,” says the message.

ORIGINAL MATTER:

Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, with almost daily news about preparations for its release, scheduled for October 22nd. The point is that this long-awaited date could be pushed back again, according to rumors released by apparently reliable sources in the gaming industry.

First, it was insider Jeff Grubb, who is often very knowledgeable about the backstage of the industry, who tweeted, “Welcome to the postponement season. More postponements are coming this week.” Here, Grubb references Dying Light 2, which will no longer be released in 2021, as Voxel released yesterday.

However, what are the other delays this week that the insider mentions in his tweet? that’s where Battlefield 2042 enters the story.

Postponement of weeks, not months

The good news is that unlike Dying Light 2, Battlefield 2042 should be released later this year, even with some delay — the date change would be weeks rather than months.

Who said that, this Wednesday morning (15), was journalist Tom Henderson, from the gringo portal DualShockers, who also usually discloses reliable information. According to Henderson, the beta’s start date remains the same, on September 22nd, but the game would be released in late November. About a month later than scheduled, therefore.

He goes on to add that the postponement still appears to be under discussion at EA to give the public a definite date, but that more solid news will be released by the end of this week. Check out Tom Henderson’s original tweets, which we’ve mentioned here:

It also seems like all of this is an unfolding thing right now internally – But we will definitely hear what’s up by the end of the week. Dates are horrible to tweet about because they can change so easily, but this is what I’ve heard. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

The truth is that, as much as the press (including us) is talking a lot about Battlefield 2042 lately, EA seems a little too quiet for a game with a release date so close. Considering that and the sources of the rumors, the announcement of the postponement is likely to come even in the next few days — and you can keep an eye on Voxel for everything, of course.

But say it: are you looking forward to Battlefield 2042? Are you sad about the postponement? Leave your opinion in the comments below.