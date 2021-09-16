Believe me, the iPhone 13 is cheaper – the numbers show | Opinion

Every iPhone launch is marked by consumers complaining prices charged by Apple. In fact, they are expensive cell phones, aimed at the premium segment – ​​which the company has never hidden. This year, however, there is a curiosity: the values ​​of the iPhone 13 are more affordable than in the 2020 harvest.

There are two reasons for reaching this conclusion, as you will see in the following lines. Stay with me to understand the issue. Then take the opportunity to leave your insights in the comments.

Virtually everything in the electronics and technology supply chain depends on the dollar. At the launch of the iPhone 12 in Brazil, on 06/11, the American currency was traded at R$ 5.39.

There has been a reduction since then. In yesterday’s announcement, the exchange rate was R$ 5.22, according to the Value Date. In other words: at least in terms of the dollar, the company’s cost of the apple was lower. The company seems to have passed on this difference to the clientele.

Fernando Baialuna, director of the market analysis company GfK, ponders in a conversation with this columnist that the Brazilian “is at the limit of the rope” in relation to the transfer of prices. “The demand for switching smartphones exists. The challenge is to encourage the replacement by newer models, either with discounts or with facilitated payments”, he completes.

He calls Apple’s conduct a “strategic response at a sensitive time.” The company goes against the market, since cell phone prices rose in the first half of this year against the same period in 2020.

Another key point concerns the space for data in the new models. Finally Apple abolished the 64GB models, ridiculous amount for today’s standards and needs. Now even the most basic model of iPhone 13 brings double that, something very common in Android smartphones that compete for the same audience.

Here is the maxim of “more for less”, as memory increased while the price fell by around R$ 500. I prepared a table that shows the evolution of Apple’s prices in the last two product cycles, considering the figures reported at the launch .

iPhone prices at launch (in R$) 64GB 128GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB iPhone 13 ––– 7,599 ↓ 8,599 ↓ 10,599 ––– iPhone 12 7,999 8,499 9,499 ––– ––– iPhone 13 Mini ––– 6599 ↓ 7,599 ↓ 9,599 ––– iPhone 12 Mini 6,999 7499 8,499 ––– ––– iPhone 13 Pro ––– 9,499 ↓ 10,499 ↓ 12,499 ↓ 14,499 iPhone 12 Pro ––– 9,999 10,999 12,999 ––– iPhone 13 Pro Max ––– 10,499 ↓ 11,499 ↓ 13,499 ↓ 15,499 iPhone 12 Pro Max ––– 10,999 11,999 13,999 –––

Note that the table is structured with the current model and the one from the last generation right below. I also put an arrow to indicate which values ​​have fallen. They are all of them, with the exception of products with an unprecedented 1 TB storage.

The numbers show that the simplest iPhone 12 cost $124.98 per GB of data. In the new wave, considering this curious metric, the cost drops to R$59.36. The reduction approaches 52%.

Does all of the above make the iPhone 13 weigh less on the consumer’s pocket? Far from it, we are still talking about phones at the highest level telecommunications industry. Brazil once again boasts the most expensive iPhone in the world. Anyway, it is information that helps to understand the context of Apple’s operation in the country.

It is worth remembering that the official price of the iPhone 12 has fallen in the country, with reductions in the range of R$ 1,500. Those looking for Apple-branded phones at even lower prices have a thriving market for used and used cars.