Bethesda investigates problems with PC version of Deathloop • Eurogamer.pt

Bethesda is currently investigating the performance issues being reported by players playing the Steam version of Deahtloop, their latest release that is available for PC and PS5.

Upon entering Deathloop’s Steam page you discover that it currently has 2,563 thousand reviews and boasts a “Neutral” rating, with 64% of reviews referred to as positive. This number reveals that there are a lot of gamers who are not satisfied with the PC version and it’s all about performance.

Bethesda and Arkane have reacted, via reddit, to confirm that they are aware of the performance complaints, namely the “Hiccups in Deathloop” and are making their correction a priority.

The team is currently investigating the issue and promises to reveal more information as it becomes available, but many players believe it’s yet another case of a game whose performance is being hampered by anti-piracy technology.

The use of Denuvo has been the target of immense criticism in several games and suspicions fall on its use in Deathloop and consequently impact on performance, something that is generating negative reviews on Steam.