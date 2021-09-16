Bi from Superliga, Taubaté gets in court the right to move to Natal – 15/09/2021

The club, which is the current two-time Brazilian men’s volleyball champion, acting in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo, got in court the right to dispute the next edition of the Superliga in Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte. The preliminary decision, however, obliges the team to deposit R$300,000 as a deposit, an amount that the association claims it does not have to pay.

Known as “Vôlei Taubaté”, the team plays the Superliga, in fact, with the CNPJ of the Fundação Universitária Vida Cristã (Funvic), an educational foundation that acts as a university based in Pindamonhangaba, in the Paraíba Valley. It was there that the volleyball team project emerged, in 2004. The team later played in Cuiabá (MT), again in Pinda, and since 2013 it was in Taubaté, also in Vale do Paraíba.

There, with strong support from the city hall, then commanded by Bernardo Ortiz Júnior (PSDB), the team became a world power and reached the national bi-championship in the last two seasons. In the last title, he had a good part of the base of the Brazilian team: Bruninho, Felipe Roque (who didn’t go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo due to injury), Lucão, Maurício Souza, Maurício Borges, Douglas Souza and Thales.

With the change in command of the city hall, however, the close connection between the municipal government of Taubaté and the team was broken and the club was indebted to several players at the end of the season. Funvic managed to make agreements with the athletes so that they could sign the necessary documents to enroll in the next edition of the Superliga, but started looking for a new house, finding it in Natal.

The Superliga regulations, however, require the payment of various fees for the transfer of a club between two federations. Without these payments, the CBV says that the former Volei Taubaté does not send its games in Natal. The club claims that the charges are irregular and, therefore, it went to court.

The injunction came out yesterday (14), by the 1st Civil Court of Rio, signed by Judge Arthur Eduardo Magalhães Ferreira, who ordered CBV to register the club, but also gave Funvic 48 hours to deposit a guarantee.

In Natal, the club no longer has its former manager, Ricardo Navarras, who now works for the São José dos Campos team, which in turn was Volei Um/Itapetininga until last season and also needed to change headquarters due to disagreements with the local city hall. But in the case of São José, there was no fee charged because there was no change of federation.

The coach of Funvic/Vôlei Natal is still Argentinian Javier Weber, but almost all the selectables left: Bruninho, Douglas Souza, Lucão, Maurício Borges, Maurício Souza, Thales, João Rafael and Rapha. Only Felipe Roque was left, who is injured and won’t be back on the court this year.

Based in Natal, the club is not even playing in the Campeonato Paulista, a tournament led by Vedacit/Vôlei Guarulhos. The competition, which opens the season, has eight clubs, of which only four are confirmed in the Superliga: Guarulhos, Vôlei Renata, from Campinas, Farma Conde Vôlei, from São José dos Campos, formerly Itapetininga, and the traditional Sesi. The Ribeirão Preto project, which had been participating in the Superliga, was closed.