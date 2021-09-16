Biel is invited to leave a luxury restaurant in SP: ‘I’ve never been so humiliated’

Singer Biel, 25, reported in Stories on his Instagram profile that he was expelled from the Terraço Itália, in São Paulo, on Monday night. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Tays Reis, he said he took off his blazer because he felt hot when he was already inside the establishment. Visibly surprised and dismayed, Biel said that an employee explained to him that he couldn’t stay inside. For him, the establishment’s decision was motivated by his tattoos.

“I brought Thais to dinner in a place that I always wanted to bring her. Very crazy, she has to be here in fine sports. I came in a blazer,” he said, explaining that he took off the piece because the atmosphere was too hot.

While talking about what happened, it’s possible to hear some comments from Tays, even though she doesn’t appear in the video.

“Too hot,” he pointed out. “Just because he took off his blazer, how absurd,” the singer declared at another time.

In a statement signed by the manager, Alberto Cestrone, the restaurant regretted what had happened “at dinner time”, but explained that the singer did not meet the “necessary requirements to stay at the Itália Terrace”.

“We share in our reservations information about the dress code required for those who wish to attend the restaurant,” he said. “Our team politely asked the customer to wear the blazer, as only regatta does not meet the requirements for everyone who wants to have an experience at the site, but he refused to act in an inelegant way with our employees. And he was not expelled. , he left of his own free will”, concludes the note.

The couple, however, mentioned having observed other customers with clothes that also left their arms out, which led to questioning why he specifically needed to cover them.

“I was asked to put my blazer back on or leave the establishment,” said Biel.

“Since there were people in T-shirts,” Tays intervened.

“Being that there was even a woman in a dress with a strap, showing a lot more skin than me,” complained the singer.

According to Biel, the manager would have told him that in his case the situation of showing his arms “was different”. Therefore, the young man believes that his tattoos motivated criticism for not fitting the establishment’s dress code.

“I have both arms closed,” explained Biel, already wearing his blazer again in a mall. “I’ve never been so humiliated in my life.”

In the end, Biel commented that he was going to eat with his girlfriend at a nearby fast-food restaurant.