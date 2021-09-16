Bil asks if Safadão is the father of Mileide’s son

by

In a conversation in the main house of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Bil saw a photo of Yhudy Lima, son of Mileide Mihaile, ex-wife of Wesley Safadão, and wondered if the ten-year-old boy was a result of her relationship with the singer:

Sorry to ask, if you don’t want to answer, fine, but is this one the son of Safadão? bil

“Yeah, we just have this me and him,” Mileide replied to the former participant of “BBB 21”, who even lowered her voice when mentioning Safadão’s name.

“You can be serious, there is no more beautiful, no, I’m a very lucky mother”, the influencer melted for her son. “A teenager, we exchange ideas just like I’m here talking to you,” she said when commenting on Yhudy’s age.

“He was a cute child, was he a lot of trouble?”, asked Valentina, who was also part of the conversation. “Wonderful, thank God,” replied Mileide.

Bil also asked if the boy, like his father, has a vocation for music and if he plays an instrument. “He likes it, but he says he doesn’t. He keeps scratching things, he’s very talented, has high insights, gives me high tips. Everything I put into practice he tells me works super good,” said the influencer.

