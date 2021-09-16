Bil detonates the production of No Limite 5 and reveals why he left reality · TV News

Arcrebiano de Araújo revealed in A Fazenda 13 the real reason he left No Limite 5. At dawn this Thursday (16), the ex-BBB detonated Globo’s production for having made it look like he had given up and claimed that the contract forbade him to tell the truth. “Caught urine infection there, pretty heavy,” he reported.

Without mentioning the name of the program, Bil stated that, taking into account the challenges, the prize of R$ 500 thousand is very low. The model said that the infection he got was so strong that he was taken to a nearby UBS and received medical attention.

As the problem was not controlled and he would need to take antibiotics, he was instructed to leave in the next vote. “It would be nicer for them to show the doctors attending. But they didn’t show anything, I was taxed for having given up”, complained the ex-BBB. “If they had shown everything… But the guys don’t know,” he criticized.

“We were a test, right? We were a guinea pig. Next year they [Globo] many things will change, but this award will continue,” Bil informed. “Here, compared to there, you are in a spa,” he said.

Exit from No Limit

When he participated in No Limite 5, Arcrebiano was the fifth eliminated after 11 days of confinement on a beach in Ceará. The program showed the model asking teammates to vote for him in the next Portal claiming that his energy could not hinder the team.

In the statements, the members of Calango were upset with Bil’s request, but were inclined to comply. On social networks, the ex-BBB was accused of turning yellow and asking to leave because he couldn’t stand his hunger.

