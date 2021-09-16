BMW to launch iX and i4 electric cars in Brazil

BMW held today (14) the official launch of the new iX and i4.

The models had already been unveiled in March and had more information released in June, but only now the first units will be delivered in Europe.

As the names suggest, iX and i4 are part of the “i” electric brand, which was inaugurated by the i3 and already featured the i8 super sports car.

Both models are confirmed for Brazil, but, according to the local branch of BMW, there is still no date set for the debuts.

born to be electric

The iX is the brand’s first SUV designed to be 100% electric. Initially, the car will be offered in two versions, both with an all-wheel drive electric motor.

The iX xDrive 40 delivers 326 hp and autonomy of up to 425 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. According to the manufacturer, the SUV needs 6.1 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.

The iX xDrive50, on the other hand, has 523 hp and autonomy of up to 630 kilometers, also according to the WLTP test cycle. In this case, the car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. In the future, BMW prepares the arrival of the xDrive60 configuration, which delivers 600 hp.

According to the manufacturer, the autonomy can go up from 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes, as long as the recharge is carried out in a 200 kWh fast station.

Like some of BMW’s most recent releases, the iX divides opinions on account of its design.

The huge double front grille is present, although in this case it houses most of the vehicle’s sensors. BMW claims that the iX represents the “renewal of the concept of SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle, something like “Sports Activity Vehicle”, in free translation)”, inaugurated by the X6.

i4 has M version with ‘cinema’ snore

i4 brings sound system signed by Hans Zimmer Image: Disclosure

The i4 is also designed for electric propulsion, but in design it doesn’t hide the inspiration for the Series 4 Gran Coupé.

The model will be sold in two versions. The eDrive40 delivers 340 hp and instantaneous torque of 43.8 kgfm. The i4 has rear-wheel drive (like the best BMWs) and needs 5.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. The estimated autonomy is approximately 590 kilometers on the WLTP cycle.

The M50 will be the first electric model of the Motorsport sports division. There are 544 hp and torque of 81.1 kgfm, with a declared autonomy of 510 kilometers.

If the Sport Boost function is activated, the time from 0 to 100 km/h drops to 3.9 seconds. Equipped with all-wheel drive, the M50 reaches a top speed of 225 km/h.

The M50 also features the engine’s artificial sound system, named by the Bavarian brand IconicSounds Electric. The snore was developed especially for BMW by the famous composer Hans Zimmer, who signs some of the best-known soundtracks in Hollywood.

Both iX and i4 will be equipped with the latest generation iDrive entertainment system. In addition to recognizing voice commands through the personal assistant, it has a 14.9-inch screen in the media center. The panel, in turn, displays the information on a 12.3-inch screen.