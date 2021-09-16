Board talks with Thiago Neves after controversy: “Exposed the name of Sport, you know you made a mistake” | sport

The shirt 30 classified the accusation as unfair – revealing the purchase of equipment, fruits and even showers for the club. After the posts, he was reprimanded by Rubro-negro in a meeting with the board and coach Gustavo Florentín – explains the vice president of football at Leão, Nelo Campos.

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

– We will not be guided by social networks. Unfortunately, Thiago made a mistake, we talked to him. He was defending himself by attacking the club. Speaking of something that happened with the previous administration. He exposed the name of Sport, he knows he was wrong, but nothing to (generate) punishment. He went to defend himself against an accusation. He recognized it, we talked to him but that’s it – he explains.

Thiago Neves responds to criticism from a Sport fan on the networks: “I do everything, even buy showers”

1 of 1 Thiago Neves training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Thiago Neves training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

Sport coach has for the first time duo Hernanes and Thiago Neves to set up the team

Thiago Neves even came close to leaving Sport just over two months ago. But it ended up agreeing to stay with the arrival of the new board. This time, the possibility of dismissal did not pass through the conversations, according to Nelo Campos.

– There was none of that. He should train normally – he explains.

The possibility of punishment, even, is ruled out by the vice president. This season, Sport even applied disciplinary measures to center forward Mikael (for refusing to train) and right-back Patric (after commemorating a goal with an obscene gesture in front of Corinthians). In both cases, however, the club was under the command of another board and with former coach Umberto Louzer.

Sport reaches six games without a win in Serie A and sees it increase distance to leave Z-4

Do you remember the last goal scored by Sport in Serie A?

Without scoring for six games, Sport extends goal drought and maintains worst attack in Serie A

The conversations, therefore, were no more than an agreement on positions. This is what explains Nelo Campos, while also reinforcing the environmental conditions on Ilha do Retiro.

– I suggested that it is not based on a social network, especially without any repercussions. It was totally unfounded. The team is doing well, it’s been growing. There has been no result that we expect, but there is no lack of work, there is no lack of commitment. We are working more than we were working. It was just a twitter that took advantage of the negative results, and Thiago made a mistake when he went to talk. A business without repercussions has become gigantic.

Sport’s President says that the club will follow the majority regarding the realization of the Serie A round

With Thiago Neves available for this round of the Brazilian Nationals, Sport will face Atlético-MG, at 7pm on Saturday, at Mineirão. Rubro-negro is in penultimate place in the table and has 17 points – five behind the first club outside the relegation zone.

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news