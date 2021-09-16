Bolsa Família already has payment dates for September; check calendar

As of this Friday (17/09), the September calendar for Bolsa Família starts to be executed. See all payment dates.

September starts to be one of the months that precede preparations for end-of-year expenses. Having extra money is essential to close the accounts. O Bolsa Família benefit in September it starts to be paid this Friday (17). As the emergency aid is in progress, the beneficiaries have the most advantageous value between it and Bolsa Família itself.

Payments accompany the last issue of NIS (Social Identification Number). Thus, starting this Friday, whoever has the end of NIS 1 starts to have the amount referring to Bolsa Família. Payments will take place until the next 30th of September.

This calendar is exclusive for those receiving Bolsa Família. Beneficiaries using the Caixa Tem application can check payment orders for the benefit.

Bolsa Família Calendar in September

NIS 1 – September 17th;

NIS 2 – September 20th;

NIS 3 – September 21;

NIS 4 – September 22;

NIS 5 – September 23;

NIS 6 – 24 September;

NIS 7 – September 27;

NIS 8 – September 28;

NIS 9 – September 29;

NIS 0 – September 30th.

Remembering that emergency aid payments for those who are not part of Bolsa Família are made in a different logic. In this case, the dates are arranged based on the month of the beneficiaries’ birthday. The government expects that, by the end of the year, a new fixed income transfer program will be approved.

Brazil Aid has the potential to make up for the lack of emergency aid, being the successor of Bolsa Família itself as well. However, the proposal is still being processed by Congress and there is no estimate of when the new program will be properly launched.