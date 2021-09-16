Bolsa Família will already be able to withdraw the 6th installment of the emergency aid this week; Look

Calendar of the 6th installment indicates that the transfers start on Friday (19/09). Transfers follow the final digit of the NIS.

This week, the Bolsa Família beneficiaries will already be able to withdraw the 6th installment of the emergency aid. Transfers begin on Friday (9/17) and end on September 30, 2021. Payments follow the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

After it has been renewed, the emergency aid will make payments up to the 7th installment. The values ​​are R$375 for female heads of single-parent families, R$150 for those who live alone and R$250 for other cases.

Bolsa Família: schedule for the 6th installment of emergency aid

See below the schedule for the 6th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

It is worth remembering that the calendar for self-employed workers, individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) and those enrolled in CadÚnico follows other dates.

Bolsa Família: check the balance of emergency aid at Caixa Tem

To find out the money you have for emergency aid at Caixa Tem, follow the steps below:

Enter Caixa Tem;

Go to the option to consult the balance of emergency aid;

Afterwards, the interested party will be placed in a waiting list;

When the queue ends, the user will have 10 minutes to check the balance;

To do this, just go to “show balance” at the top of the screen;

If all goes well, you will be able to see the balance of emergency assistance available.

If desired, the beneficiary can see various details of financial transactions (inflows and outflows). Just go to the “extract” option and check it out.