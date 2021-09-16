Botafogo achieves best placement in weekly Twitter interactions in history

the good phase of Botafogo at Series B of Brasileirão is reflecting off the field. With 100% success in the second round of the competition, Alvinegro reaps results on social networks: Glorioso was the fourth club in Brazil with more interactions on the Twitter and seventh, counting the results of Facebook and Instagram, last week.

Botafogo had 378,000 interactions, only behind Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo. This was the best result in history for General Severiano’s club. The survey was released by the “Sports Marketing” portal this Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, with the results of the three main social networks, Alvinegro was the seventh best, with 1.77 million total interactions. On Facebook, the club was ranked 6th, with 154 thousand; on Instagram, it ranked 8th, with 1.24 million interactions.

The good results in the field have been reflected in the digital reach. Botafogo has had an exponential growth in social networks in recent months and, now, it has achieved an expressive result.