BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES DIEGO CAVALIERI AND LECAROS OUTPUTS

O Botafogo announced on Wednesday night the departures of the goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri and the Peruvian attacking midfielder Lecaros, which were not in the plans for the Brazilian Championship Series B.

Check out Botafogo’s official note:

“Athletes Diego Cavalieri and Lecaros are leaving Botafogo. As is public knowledge, the Club has carried out a series of difficult internal actions, but which are essential to ensure the maintenance of the budget commitment. Botafogo thanks the athletes for their professionalism while defending the alvinegra shirt, wishing them success in their future challenges.”

Diego Cavalieri he had one of the highest salaries in the squad and his last game was on February 2nd, still in the Brazilian Championship, when he got injured against Palmeiras. The problem in the heel of his right foot ended up taking him away from training for a long period, only returning to training at the end of August. In all, there were 40 games with the alvinegra shirt.

the peruvian Lecaros came as a bet for the 2020 season, but it never took hold. His hiring also generated an extra expense of R$ 1.4 million that was not in the plans, related to the solidarity mechanism for Cusco (PER). The attacking midfielder was loaned to Avaí’s under-23 this year, but he only played for five minutes. Lecaros only made 14 matches with Botafogo’s shirt and didn’t hit the net.

Barca do Botafogo may have more people

Botafogo is still looking to resolve the situation of other players who are not in the plans – the most emblematic case is the Uruguayan right-back Barrandeguy, who didn’t even act this season. the left back William Santos and the midfielder Felipe Ferreira have not been used by the technician Enderson Moreira and they can also be on the way out.