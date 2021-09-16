Botafogo changes strategy in negotiating with sponsors to enhance brand | firefight

The rise of Botafogo in Serie B is not the only change in posture experienced by the club in the season. Outside the four lines, the board moves towards professionalization and transformed the negotiation model, either with possible reinforcements or with partners interested in linking their brand to the Alvinegro team.

The difficulty of the last few years in the search for sponsors also prevails this season, but even with the need to make new money, the club changed its strategy thinking about the valorization of the Lone Star in the medium and long term.

The new way of operating in the commercial sector began with the hiring of CEO Jorge Braga and business director Lênin Franco. The executives’ view is that Botafogo needs to recover the strength of the brand and, for that, it will have to adapt the proposals according to what it thinks it deserves.

1 of 2 Jorge Braga, Lenin Franco and Durcesio Mello — Photo: Botafogo/Disclosure Jorge Braga, Lenin Franco and Durcesio Mello — Photo: Botafogo/Disclosure

In the recent past, the desperation for new revenues made the club give in and close contracts with values ​​well below what it was used to negotiating. An example of this was revealed last week by Lenin. When advertising partnership with Estrela Bet for the shirt sleeves, the business director said that the amount agreed is higher than the previous one, when the team played in Serie A.

The challenge now is to get a partner for the master. Last year, the noblest space in the uniform was unoccupied for a few months until the club closed a partnership with the food processor Gold Meat in November, but for values ​​that the current board does not consider acceptable.

In the case of Estrela Bet, Botafogo sent a proposal for the company to occupy the master space with the stipulated value, but the partner made a counter-proposal below, already aiming for another place on the shirt. To please the new sponsor and get a better value, the solution was to give up chest space in the most visible matches in Serie B, against Cruzeiro and Vasco.

Botafogo has already received some sponsorship proposals for the master and other spaces, but none pleased. The club even refused almost R$ 200 thousand a month and heard even smaller offers for the most notorious place on the shirt. The reading was that Bota conveyed an image that he was selling himself for very little. With the contacts of the new business director, the idea is to reposition itself in the market and restore credibility, even if this may sacrifice deals for immediate cash.

The fear is that, if you accept a value below what you consider fair for the main space of the shirt, this could generate a chain reaction and devalue the other spaces. The new strategy, then, aims to run away from bad contracts and achieve advantageous agreements in the coming years that enhance Botafogo’s brand.

The current Botafogo uniform has six sponsors: Kappa (supplier of sports equipment, on the right side of the chest), Centrum (front bar), Tim (inside the numbers), Eletromil (back bar), Estrela Bet (sleeves) on the shirt, in addition to the Everyone Card in the middle of the players.

