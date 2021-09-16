Botafogo makes deals for the departures of Diego Cavalieri and Lecaros | firefight

– As is public knowledge, the club has carried out a series of difficult internal actions, but which are essential to ensure the maintenance of the budget commitment. Botafogo thanks the athletes for their professionalism while defending the alvinegra shirt, wishing success in their future challenges – said the club.

Diego Cavalieri is one of the most expensive athletes in the Alvinegro squad, costing Botafogo more than R$ 200 thousand a month. Injured since February, the goalkeeper did not play in the 2021 season. Alexander Lecaros recently returned from loan from Avaí and was not being used by Enderson Moreira.

Diego Cavalieri leaves Botafogo

In Botafogo’s effort to reduce expenses, the football department came into view as a possibility to save money in the last months of 2021. Left-back Guilherme Santos and attacking midfielder Felipe Ferreira are other names evaluated.

Together, the salaries of the four athletes cost around R$ 400 thousand per month to Botafogo. The club accelerated the attempt after Rafael’s arrival, as indicated by CEO Jorge Braga. The club didn’t go crazy to hire the right-back, but added an unforeseen cost, even because the negotiation happened suddenly.

In addition to agreements with players who are already at the club, Botafogo changed the hiring policy to avoid future problems, such as those that have recurred in recent years. In the case of Cavalieri, for example, there was a renewal clause with a salary increase.

