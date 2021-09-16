Brasileirão paused, Abel released, lineup change, crowd note and more! The latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras trained this Wednesday morning at the Football Academy. Abel Ferreira showed some videos to players about failures and errors of the last games. Patrick de Paula should be replaced by Zé Rafael, who was sent off against Flamengo. On Saturday, Verdão goes to Chapecó to face Chapecoense.

Check out the news from Palmeiras today!

Only Flamengo got the right to have fans in the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil games. The authorization of the STJD revolted the clubs, which asked for the suspension of the injunction. Understand the whole mess.

Abel Ferreira, João Martins and Patrick de Paula were released and will not be punished by the STJD. The entity assumed the refereeing error after confusion in the game against Atlético-MG.

Abel must make some changes to face Chape on Saturday. In addition to Patrick de Paula who will join the team, other changes may happen.

Mancha Alvi Verde, the largest organized by Palmeiras, released a report on the internet and criticized the current board and president Maurício Galiotte about the club’s moment. Check out!

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram