Brazil has 793 deaths in 24 h and the average continues to rise

Brazil had today 793 deaths by covid-19. In total, 588,640 deaths from the disease have been recorded. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average of deaths was 597. This is the second consecutive day that the average has risen again, after a period of decline.

The moving average is the calculation of the daily average of deaths from data for the last seven days. The number is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct the fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on a shift schedule.

Three states reported no deaths from the disease today. They are: Acre, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe.

Ceará revised its data and therefore the number of deaths registered today was negative. Roraima had system problems and therefore did not update the number of cases.

Today, 14,532 new cases of coronaviruses have been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,032,268 positive diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil registered 800 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 588,597 deaths from the disease across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 14,780 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing to 21,034,610 the total number of infected since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,138,267 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 307,746 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.