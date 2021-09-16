Brazil registers 793 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; moving average stops falling after 22 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (15) 793 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 588,640 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 597. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -5% and points out a trend of stability . This occurs after 22 days in a row with a drop in this comparison.

The increase in the average of daily deaths, returning to close to 600, is a reflection of the extended holiday at the beginning of the month. The current moving average assumes 7 days right after the September 7th holiday. As has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, the days after extended weekends bring greater numbers of cases and deaths that were dammed up on the holiday – which resulted in this rise in the average.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (9): 457

Friday (10): 453

Saturday (11): 468

Sunday (12): 473

Monday (13): 467

Tuesday (14): 520

Wednesday (15): 597

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states appear with an upward trend in deaths: RJ, AP, RO, RN, RR and PI.

Acre, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins.

the state of Ceará corrected down its total number of deaths recorded in the pandemic, falling from 24,144 to 24,138. According to the state secretariat, the correction was made after a process of analysis of the underlying cause of death.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,032,268 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,532 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 15,196 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of -32% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 588,640

588,640 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 793

793 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 597 (variation in 14 days: -5%)

597 (variation in 14 days: -5%) Total confirmed cases: 21,032,268

21,032,268 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 14,532

14,532 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 15,196 (variation in 14 days: -32%)

On the rise (6 states): RO, AP, PI, RR, RN, RJ

RO, AP, PI, RR, RN, RJ In stability (9 states): SC, PR, PE, AC, RS, GO, MG, MT, SP

SC, PR, PE, AC, RS, GO, MG, MT, SP Falling (11 states and the DF): AL, CE, PA, DF, PB, TO, ES, AM, MS, BA, MA, SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 76.7 million people completed the vaccination schedule with the second or single dose of vaccines and are fully immunized against Covid in Brazil. The numbers, also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, show that 76,760,153 Brazilians are immunized, which corresponds to 35.98% of the population.

Those who took only the first dose of vaccines and are partially immunized are 139,887,121, which corresponds to 65.58% of the population. The booster dose was given to 196,972 people (0.09% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 216,844,246 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 states with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: -31%

MG: -4%

RJ: +19%

SP: -12%

DF: -22%

GO: -3%

MS: -35%

MT: -10%

AC: 0%

AM: -35%

AP: +80%

PA: -21%

RO: +80%

RR: +41%

TO: -28%

AL: -17%

BA: -43%

EC: -19%

MA: -51%

PB: -26%

PE: +1%

PI: +50%

RN: +36%

SE: -90%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month