Brazil ships batches of beef to China even after embargo

Brazil shipped beef to China after the Asian country announced an embargo on the Brazilian product at the beginning of the month, which has generated uncertainties and concerns about whether the cargoes may enter Chinese territory, according to analysts and sources consulted by Reuters.

At the moment, the possibility of redirecting lots to other markets, prices and logistical costs are on the negotiating table between Chinese buyers and exporters, since the former consider that the suspension date should be respected, while the industry adopted the day of product certification as a parameter for shipment.

On September 4, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the occurrence of two atypical cases of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), known as “mad cow”, establishing a temporary suspension of beef exports. But the fact is that meat certified before the date was shipped to China last week.

The sector also suspended slaughtering of the so-called “China cattle”, following the sanitary protocol, but the meat that was already in the port prepared to go to the Chinese market —and certified by the Federal Inspection Service (SIF)— continued to be exported. The activities of slaughterhouses to other destinations released follow normally.

The director of consultancy Agrifatto, Lygia Pimentel, said that there are reports of exporters sending lots of the protein to the Chinese market until the 9th. According to the analyst, an exporter confided in her that it embarked on that date, despite the uncertainties.

This explains, according to analysts, why shipments jumped more than 80% from September to the second week, despite the embargo from China, which together with Hong Kong is the destination of more than half of the beef exported by Brazil.

According to Lygia, the scenario is one of uncertainty, as Chinese buyers only want to approve the receipt of meat shipped by the 3rd, while the SIF’s understanding is that batches processed by this date could be sent.

“So the SIF is interpreting that certification is what counts, and China is interpreting that it is shipment. It is having friction over what is right… it is a conflict of interpretation within the trade agreement,” the expert told Reuters .

Thus, in the event of non-receipt by China, she believes that there is a possibility that these batches will be sent to other countries or even return to Brazil to be allocated in the domestic market, which would generate logistical costs.

“I don’t think there’s much way out or simple solution to this case. If they can’t get it off when they get there, I think most of the cargo tends to come back.”

The director of Scot Consultoria, Alcides Torres, confirmed that batches of beef that were ready for shipment were sent to China and, according to him, there was no legal non-compliance by Brazil.

“The protocol determined that the slaughter of cattle whose meat would be sent to the Chinese market would be suspended from the 3rd (September), and they were,” he said.

In his view, the risk of cargo not entering China exists, but the possibility of returning to Brazil would be lower.

“There is no defined commercial scenario… apparently sellers and buyers are playing an arms-breaking game,” Torres said, citing that negotiations involve prices and cargo redirection.

Data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) released on Monday, in fact, indicate that even after the suspension of shipments determined by China, the daily average of fresh beef exports increased to 12,400 tons by the second week September, compared to 10.5 thousand tons per day shipped in the first week.

The volume also represents a surge of 83.1% compared to the total shipped per day in September 2020, according to the data.

A Brazilian source with knowledge on the matter confirmed, on condition of anonymity, that the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and China’s customs authorities are discussing beef shipments that took place after the 4th, which were previously certified.

A second Brazilian source with knowledge of the processes confirmed that Brazil had asked the Asian country to consider releasing the inspected meat before 4 September.

According to the first source, even if the suspension ends, these cargoes sent between the 4th and the eventual resumption of exports will not be automatically accepted by China. The two sides will need to make a separate agreement on these exports, the interlocutor said.

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) excludes the occurrence of atypical “mad cow” cases for the purposes of recognizing the country’s official risk status, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Even so, in addition to China, Saudi Arabia announced a temporary embargo on five slaughterhouses in Brazil, the largest global exporter of beef.

Prices

For Torres, this type of conflict does not surprise the market and may even be market-driven, rather than sanitary. A similar situation, he said, was experienced in 2019, when shipments to China were suspended for about two weeks due to unusual cases of “mad cow”.

“This is a game to bring down prices, it’s not about bilateral conflict,” he said, based on China’s latest suspension for “mad cow” in 2019.

Along the same lines, the director of Agrifatto said that this scenario could affect both the current pricing and the value of the products that will be traded after the resumption of foreign sales from Brazil to the Chinese.

“Nobody is shipping and a part of what was shipped runs the risk of returning. All of this puts pressure on the over-the-counter market,” she pointed out.

Currently, the value of exported bovine protein has risen around 40% compared to the price registered in September last year.

When contacted, the Ministry of Agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The association of slaughterhouses Abrafrigo and the association of meat exporters Abiec declined to comment.