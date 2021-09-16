Brazilian knocked out by CR7 had a fight with the Portuguese 5 years ago: ‘Until yesterday, I didn’t like him’

Practically unanimity in the world of the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo accumulates millions of fans around the planet. Even the “haters” of the player end up idolizing the Portuguese ace. This is the case of the Brazilian Marisa Nobile. The woman received a CR7 jackpot during the warm-up for the match between Young Boys and Manchester United by the Champions League. But, to his surprise, Cristiano redeemed himself.

Their story, however, started much earlier. In 2014, when the ace was still working for Real Madrid, Marisa Nobile works again as one of the stewards, employees who work in stadium security.

+ Check out Champions League results

After the duel against Basel, valid for the Champions League group stage, the Brazilian was irritated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s insistence on keeping the physical conditioning inside the field. In an interview with ‘ge’, Marisa Nobile told the whole story.

– I ended up cursing him. I didn’t know who he was right. I said: “The game is over, you keep running here on the field and people don’t leave”. He continued, and I was already very tired. He sent me to talk to the technician. I came back: “So, is it going to end or not? This is Switzerland, darling,” recalled Marisa.

– He told me to go to that place. I said: “What a rude guy.” Until yesterday (Tuesday), I didn’t like Cristiano Ronaldo. But I saw that he is totally another person – said the Brazilian.

Yesterday, Marisa had already acted as a prophet and, before the game, she published on social networks that she would like to make peace with Cristiano, and take a picture with Manchester United’s number 7 shirt. Determined, she positioned herself behind the goal where the English squad warmed up at the Stade de Suisse in Bern. The choice was successful, but in a way that was not in the plan.

– I even looked at Ronaldo, I don’t know if he recognized me. It wasn’t revenge, no! Don’t think it was revenge – he joked.

Then the jackpot from one of the best finishers in football history. According to Marisa’s daughter, who also worked on organizing the game, her mother remained unconscious for about 30 seconds. When he woke up, the surprise.

– He was holding my hand, stroking my face, asking: “Are you okay, are you okay?” – he told the ‘ge’.

“If you really are my fan, I’ll give you my shirt, autograph it and give it to you after the game,” he said. I said: “Sweaty?” He said: “Sweat!” – reported Marisa Nobile.

Despite the defeat in additions – Cristiano Ronaldo had been replaced – the ace remembered the Brazilian and went after her. The shirt reached the Brazilian, who changed the opinion built six years earlier.

– Now I am Ronaldete number 1! – he joked.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach