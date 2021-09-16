Brazilian rescued by Cristiano Ronaldo fought with the player 5 years ago – 15/09/2021

Brazilian Marisa Nobile lived one of the most unforgettable days of her life yesterday. Before the start of the match between Young Boys and Manchester United, in the debut of the Champions League group stage, she took a slug from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo and was even rescued by the Portuguese ace. A dream, isn’t it? But what a lot of people don’t know is that the history between the two is old.

Five and a half years ago, when Real Madrid went to play in Switzerland, Marisa also worked at the stadium as a security guard and had an argument with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The game was over and he continued training on the field. We (the security guards) were very tired and he wouldn’t leave. I went to complain, I didn’t even know who it was, I swear. I said: ‘Man, we’re tired, you need to leave.’ He got mad and called me names, so I called him names too. He was very rude, he said bad words and told me to go to that place and I: ‘You go on, you rude. You, as a player, had to be a gentleman. Here in Switzerland, everyone goes to their car or bus and leaves the stadium after the game'”, recalled Marisa in an interview with UOL Sport.

As fate would have it, Cristiano and Marisa had a reunion to make up in the State of Suisse, in Bern, yesterday. And let’s agree: what a reunion!

“During the game and players warm-up we have to keep an eye on the audience. When I turned and looked at the crowd, I just felt something very strong in my head. Man! My eyesight went black and I fell. When I woke up, I was almost at my feet. Ronaldo’s lap. He was rubbing my face and holding my hand, asking if I was okay. ‘Is it true? Is it really you?’ He: ‘Of course I do. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo.’ Me: ‘ I’m dreaming’. I wanted to tell him about the fight and apologize, but he said he was already behind and wanted to know if I was okay. As I said I was his fan, he promised to give me a shirt. He was very kind to me”, said the Brazilian who has lived in Switzerland with her daughter Larissa for 15 years.

When the game ended, Cristiano returned to the field, but calm… It wasn’t to train and put an end to the rest of the security guards and stadium staff. This time, he was giving Marisa a shirt and it was just the way she wanted it: all sweaty.

“The coach didn’t let him go to me, because I was too close to the crowd. Then Cristiano asked them to take it to me and kept looking. I put on my shirt, the crowd cheered too much. In my job as a security guard, we can’t make mistakes, but this time I decided to wear the shirt right there. I just knew how to say thanks, I sent my heart to the crowd,” he said

“I would like to ask you to mention that Marisa thanks Cristiano very much for the shirt and I hope he reads it and I think he should be looking at the articles about the jackpot,” he added.

They have already offered R$53 thousand for the sweaty shirt that Marisa won

The match that marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Manchester United in the Champions League ended 2-1 for Young Boys. the shirt 7 was the one who opened the scoring, but saw the opponents turn the result at home. The historic game gained even more spotlight with the story of Marisa Nobile.

“So far I’m in shock and not being able to believe it. Nobody knew me, now the whole world wants to talk to me. The main television channels here in Switzerland have looked for me, I showed up live,” he said.

And there’s already a fight for the shirt. Her children who live in São Paulo, Cleiton and Bruno, are keeping an eye on the relic. In addition, collectors offered a jackpot to Marisa. But she has already decided: the gift will be framed and will not leave her house.

“A watch store has already offered me to put my shirt on and take a picture with their jewelry, I’ll be ‘advertising girl’. My kids have already asked and there’s no way that this shirt will stay with someone else. I’ll put it in a frame, I can even take a tour in the house (lol). I want to put these very chic frames. It’s something special. I’ve already been offered R$ 53,000! I said no!”, he emphasized.