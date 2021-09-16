Broker sues Neymar’s mother for purchase of BRL 13 million mansion

Nadine Gonçalves, mother of Neymar, was processed after the purchase of a mansion for R$ 13 million, located in the Park Palace condominium, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. According to the lawsuit filed in March this year, an independent broker charges a percentage for the sale of the property. The information is from the newspaper “O Dia”.

According to the broker, he was the one who received the player’s mother, in July last year, in Rio, and who presented her the property in question, having even arranged to pick her up at the airport.

Only later did the professional find out that ‘Neymar Pai’ had gone directly to ‘Primo e Vaz Empreendimentos Imobiliários’ and closed it for a lower value than what was advertised (which was R$ 14 million). A check in the amount of R$ 780 thousand, signed by Neymar Silva Santos, father of Neymar Jr., was issued by a joint account that Nadine has with her ex-husband, as a commission – since Neymar Pai is the one who manages the money and carries out the family business, which includes the player. However, the brokerage fee would have been transferred separately at the request of the real estate agency, which was also the owner of the luxurious mansion.

According to the plaintiff, for having intermediated the transaction, he considers that he was responsible for the useful result of the deal. In court, the broker also stated that he would be entitled to receive the 6% of the registered value of the mansion after the purchase (R$ 611 thousand), but if corrected, it would already exceed R$ 650,000.

The broker claims that, after the mother of the Paris Saint Germain ace had visited the mansion, he would have sent messages to know if Nadine had been interested in the purchase, as well as if he wanted to advance the negotiation, however, Nadine would have stated that he passed the information for the ex-husband, who would take care of the purchase negotiations. Only after being blocked on WhatsApp, the professional found out that he was taken out of business.

Booked for R$ 12.2 million in Nadine’s name, around 9 million of the property’s value was financed by Santander. In the lawsuit pending before the 10th Civil Court of Santos, São Paulo, Nadine has already presented her defense. His lawyers claim that the deal was completed for R$ 13 million, and Marco Antônio Pinheiro Loureiro is the one who has been intermediating the deal for several months. The commission of R$ 780 thousand would have been paid for the pure convenience of the real estate company ‘Primo e Vaz’, in the person of Marcelo de Moura Vaz, who made the request.

The defense of Neymar Jr.’s mother also alleges that the plaintiff, for several years, provided her and her family with separate driver services – which, according to her lawyers, would explain the fact that he picked her up at the airport – and that because of that Nadine considered him a friend.

According to Nadine, the author sent photos of the properties, taken from the sales websites themselves, without the existence of a professional relationship between them, as Nadine does not manage the family’s business. The defendant also claims that he has never dealt with values, payment terms or anything that could represent his expression of will. The defendant reported that, when contacting her ex-husband, Neymar Pai would have informed that the property had already been negotiated since February 2020, and that negotiations were already well advanced – through the company NN Administração (a patrimonial company whose partners are Nadine and Neymar Silva Santos) and the CEO Altamiro Bezerra. The player’s father would have told Nadine that no one should speak on behalf of the family, she said.

Nadine’s lawyers claim that if there is any responsibility for the payment of commission, then it would be the real estate agency, which would have already received R$ 13 million for the sale.