Bruna Linzmeyer talks about how she discovered herself as a lesbian

In conversation with the newspaper O Globo, Bruna Linzmeyer, who is recording the remake of “Pantanal”, vented about his acceptance process with sexuality. At the time, she said that she was delighted to learn that she really is a lesbian.

“When I discovered myself, when I discovered this world inside and outside of me, it was a spree. Made sense. The first time I dated a woman was in 2015. But it came from before”, said the global that lingered on the subject.

“Once I lived this in a more conscious way, I regained memories of a past I didn’t know existed. I loved women I considered friends in my teens. Was [uma libertação]. A lot of people stay with women, but they don’t belong to the dyke world. I feel belonging. Being a dyke brings the opportunity to see yourself. We are educated to be one thing and don’t even ask if we want to”, he stated.

When finished, Bruna he said he started to question himself all this time; ” Sex with a man, love a man, work with a man. To fall in love with a woman is to enter a world where the center of it is not a man, but us. I started to question myself about what they taught me. The possibility for love between women to exist is revolutionary and transformative. That’s what I found myself with”, she commented.