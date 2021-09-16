Caio Ribeiro emphasizes the support of a doctor in the fight against cancer and warns: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Commentator Caio Ribeiro, from Grupo Globo, shared an account of his treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and made a point of thanking the doctor responsible for his treatment. The publication was not by chance, this Wednesday (15) is celebrated the World Day of Awareness on Lymphomas.

Along with physician Otávio Baiocchi, the 46-year-old commentator posted a click and highlighted the importance of the professional’s advice after the diagnosis of cancer in the lymphatic system.

“Do you know when he won me? When did I decide this was the perfect team to help me through all of this? When, with a smile on his face and full of confidence, he said: ‘As important as the clinical part, it’s your head. She has to be good, strong. I was able to start chemo [quimioterapia] 1 month later and my body’s response to the treatment has been the best possible,” he said.

In addition to the doctor, Caio thanked his fans and followers for the messages of support and affection at this time. The former player also warned about the importance of the signals that the body gives.

“Take care! Pay attention to the signs of your own body and, when in doubt, seek medical advice. The faster we discover lymphoma, the greater the chance of a cure,” he said.

He also made a point of thanking the affectionate messages from fans that he has received on his social networks. “This wave of love is much bigger than I deserve. From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of myself and my entire family, thank you so much! You have helped me a lot to overcome this lymphoma. And we are going to win this fight. We already won!! And for all those who have gone through or are going through it, my full support! Strength and faith! Will pass. As a friend of mine says, ‘rocket has no reverse’. Go! Face it! Focus on healing and go away”, he concluded.

