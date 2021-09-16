Camila Queiroz ends the journalist race and takes drastic action after being called a weak actress

Camila Queiroz, it seems, is the kind of person who doesn’t take shit home. Proof of this is that the actress, in the last tuesday (14), when faced with a review on the web, immediately set about releasing the dogs.

The exchange of barbs began with the following post made by a journalist who calls himself a TV critic: “I am not reviewing Secret Truths. Just calls. How weak is the actress who plays the protagonist“.

In response to the message, global defended itself and claimed to be proud of its work in the newsletter written by Walcyr Carrasco.

“Hi, my name is Camila Queiroz and I’m the ‘actress who plays the lead’. Do you know that I also found myself unable to do this work and sometimes wondered if I deserved to be there? Today I have more empathy and compassion for myself and I’m dying of pride for everything I delivered there“, shot.

“For being an inexperienced actress in my first job and with a character with such complexity, I think I had a blessing”, he continued.

“I’m answering you not because I think it’s bad that you found my work weak, on the contrary, your right, really!!! I’m just answering you to really introduce myself…“, complemented the famous, very complete.

The discussion, as it could not be different, went viral on the networks. Most internet users came out in defense of the artist. “You were amazing. angel will always be remembered“, reacted a fan.

“You rocked on paper, Camila. Don’t let this kind of comment spoil your day, because as your first role as an actress you couldn’t deliver a Fernanda Montenegro with years of career. These people are unloved and uneducated,” advised another.

“What a wonderful answer! Class, education, thoughtfulness and respect! How nice it is to see an answer so well placed and that subtly shows the difference between the ‘critic’ and the criticized”, evaluated a third person.

Check out:

