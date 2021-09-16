Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 will change; brand unveils new mid-size sedan interior – 09/15/2021

Caoa Chery is slowly releasing details about the restyled Arrizo 6 that will hit stores next month. The sedan, which competes in the same category as Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, will have its first look change to receive the new visual language of the Sino-Brazilian company.

Manufactured in Jacareí (SP), the pre-change version of the sedan is still advertised on the website. It appears in GSX version 2021 and 2022 with prices of R$ 117,990 and R$ 121,990, respectively.

The new sedan will have news inside, especially in the dashboard area. The media center is bigger, and apparently has about 10″ instead of the previous 8″ and should offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, not available until then. The instrument panel is now virtual like the Tiggo 8 which simulates a conventional analogue panel.

On the center console, the shape around the gearshift changed, as did the air conditioning controls. Exit the semi-touch screen and enter more measured commands instead. The steering wheel gained a flat base, sporty style.

On the outside, the taillights will get bigger and more pronounced, and will give the area more presence, as well as a black bar linking the two with the company’s name. The rear bumper will feature two fake rectangular exhaust outlets to give it a sportier look.

At the front, the grille is larger in the upper section, leaving the part associated with the bumper smaller. The LED fog lamps remain in the same shape, but have a new frame.

Under the hood, the new Arrizo 6 must keep the 1.5 turboflex engine up to 150 hp and 21.4 mkgf, as well as the automatic transmission of the CVT type that simulates 9 gears.