Carille values ​​Jobson at Santos and reveals that he has been with him “for a long time” – 15/09/2021

Close to returning to the team, Jobson is in high spirits with coach Fábio Carille. The defensive midfielder, who is going through the final stretch of a physical reconditioning process, was praised by the Santos coach after Santos eliminated the Copa do Brasil, yesterday, in a 1-0 defeat to Athletico-PR.

The expectation is that by the end of this month Jobson will already be available to Carille, who gave indications that he will use it among the holders. In addition to the defensive midfielder, the commander also cited Velázques as an important part of the defense, in addition to keeping Camacho in midfield, and revealed that he had no ongoing conversations for reinforcements at Santos.

“We’ll work together. We haven’t said anything yet, I’m not aware of any conversation with any player. If the board has a name, it left me calm in these two games. Let’s see what happens. I’m evaluating and soon we have Jobson, an interesting player that I like and follow for a long time, with good passing, technical quality and positioning. Camacho did very well against Bahia. Let’s see if we have needs and where we can go to think. For now we don’t say anything,” he said.

The board of Santos, despite having hired five reinforcements recently, is active in the market for occasional replacements in Peixe. A first steering wheel, for example, is the main shortcoming in Carille’s scheme.

With the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Carille will have the weeks free to work the team, as the games of the Campeonato Brasileiro, the only competition that Santos will play, will only take place on weekends. In this process, the coach will also have important returns, such as Luiz Felipe and Madson.

The pair is at the end of recovery from their injuries and should be available against Ceará, on Saturday (18), at 9 pm, at Castelão stadium, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.