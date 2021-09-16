‘Catch’ · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello gave a kiss and exchanged caresses in the early hours of this Thursday (16). “Catching, right?”, joked the former participant of the Grande Fratello Vip when realizing that MC Gui was watching her moment of intimacy with her colleague in confinement.

The day before, the two peoas had already exchanged a seal, but the scene was not shown in this Wednesday (15th) edition for the Record audience.

At dawn, Aline approached Dayane to thank the support she has been receiving from the model since the day she entered the reality show’s headquarters. “You have a glow, you have a light,” said the ex-panicat. In another scene, the two appeared kissing, but the PlayPlus camera didn’t show the image for a long time.

Later, they hugged and cuddled in the bathroom. MC Gui, who was in the place, joked: “My God, look at this, guys”, shouted the funkeiro. “Catching, right?” Dayane replied. “Stay there, for God’s sake. Do you want to kill me?”, completed the singer.

Despite dating Leo Lins, Aline has already highlighted, during an interview with the Talk Flow podcast, that she maintains an open relationship with the comedian:

“They always ask if he accepts me with other men, but I don’t feel like it, if I had, I would talk without any problem. I like to pick up other girls better, we have a consensus there, there’s always a message from a girl who send something and [acontece] if we think it’s cool.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

Check out the publications and the interview with Aline:

dayane looking deep into the soul of aline calms you down dayane pic.twitter.com/6R290zWNLY — ravena🍷 (@ravenaclyde) September 16, 2021

Jeez lasqueira look at Dayane’s footprint on Aline’s neck to give a peck hahaha pic.twitter.com/12P066poP1 — Tropa Mello 🍷 (@Tropa_Reallity) September 16, 2021

🎬Credits:

(TV RECORD // PLAY PLUS)#A Farm13

A few minutes ago, Dayane and Aline rubbed together playfully.

Bill: “Oh my God, look at this, guys!”

Dayane: “Catch, right?”

Bill: “No, keep it there, for God’s sake.” pic.twitter.com/JDsd3THQw6 — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Me_simplement) September 16, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#52 – All about the new season of the Show of the Celebrities!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos