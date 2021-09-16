CCXP announces calendar for 2022 with in-person events

In addition to revealing details of the CCXP Worlds 2021, the organization of CCXP announced this Tuesday (14) a calendar of major events for 2022 that, together, will form the CCXPverse – a true multiverse of experiences.

“For all of us pop culture lovers, today is a day that will be remembered forever: the day the world’s biggest pop culture festival became a multiverse of experiences that will accompany us all year round“, he said Pierre Mantovani, founding partner of CCXP.

The journey will start at CCXP Worlds 2021, but will gain a continuation as soon as May 2022, like CCXP Awards. The event will be the only award in the world that will honor the main strands of pop culture, not just some of them.

In June, the second edition of the CCXP Cologne, in Germany. The first took place in 2019 and brought together more than 40,000 people during the four days of the event, which was attended by stars such as Ben Barnes, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Mike Deodato, David Finch, Zachary Levi and Rebecca Mader.

The culmination of this great journey will be the CCXP22, the biggest CCXP of all time, returning to the traditional format at SP Expo, in the days December 1, 2, 3 and 4. And stay tuned: when you buy a ticket to CCXP22, you are already guaranteed your ticket to CCXP Worlds 21.