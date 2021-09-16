Celebrities express support for Paolla Oliveira after actress is victim of fake news | Pop & Art

Julia Lemmertz, Monica Iozzi, Mariana Ximenes and other artists expressed their support for Paolla Oliveira after the actress was a victim of fake news.

According to a false publication circulating on social networks, the actress reportedly declared that “prostitution will be the only way for Globo actresses to survive if Bolsonaro is reelected”.

This Wednesday night (15), Paolla used social media to declare that the statement was never given. Is fake!

“It’s a lie and it’s so obvious it’s a lie. First, you’ll never find this statement of mine talking about this subject, because I simply would never say that, involving a company and other colleagues and professionals, even. It doesn’t make sense. for word on Google and you won’t find anything but the lie planted,” he vented.

In the post’s comments, artists expressed support for the actress.

It is #FAKE that Paolla Oliveira said that prostitution will be the only way for actresses to survive if Bolsonaro is re-elected

Some, such as Reynaldo Gianecchini, Astrid Fontenelle, Paloma Bernardi, Débora Falabella, Sergio Guizé, chose to use emojis of heart, strength and palms to show solidarity. While others posted testimonies and outbursts about the subject.

“Aff, Maria! These people have no limits and have no criteria, right? What the hell is this story? Sick people.”

“Guys… how far have you come. What a shame, what a sadness. What a time these are. I’m sorry, dear.”

“That’s it, darling! What times are these… Paolla, I’m with you. We know your character.”

“Very well, Kukla. How absurd.”

“You are wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, honey.”