Celso Roth says Guardiola has copied the ‘originally Brazilian’ way of playing and challenges Spanish: ‘I want to see work here’

champion by Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and today in the Manchester City, Pep Guardiola tries to make the English team reach the unprecedented title of the current season. Champions League. In the middle of the mission, the Spaniard was 'challenged' by Celso Roth.

In an interview with the program ‘First Review‘, at the YouTube, Roth, who has worked for several Brazilian football giants, stated that Pep would have difficulties in Brazil due to the reality of the sport in the country.

“I want to see him (Guardiola) work here. Nothing against him, I think it’s excellent. I want to see him enter halfway through the competition, hearing ‘this is what we have here’, now he has to make the team move”, he began by affirming.

“Guardiola has a great man, but he arrives at the end of the year and asks for more players, regardless of the continent. We arrived here and they tell us that there is money for two or three reasonable signings. This is our reality.”

Former coach of Botafogo, Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, palm trees, saints, Guild, International , Atlético-MG and cruise, Celso Roth also spoke about the Spaniard’s style of play and stated that Brazilian coaches have already done the ‘tiki-taka’ in the past even before Guardiola.

“Guardiola started with a way of playing for Barcelona, ​​the “tik-tok”, “tok-tik” (sic), which was originally Brazilian. Everyone thought it was new. We copy others, but when they copy us We think it’s something new. With all due respect to Guardiola, he left Barcelona, ​​went to Germany and had a problem. He arrived at Manchester (City), had a problem. How did he fix the team? Won the English, but lost the Champions League . Against Chelsea, were two teams absolutely balanced defensively, with reactive exits, modernly speaking. Because if I say exit on the counterattack, they’ll call me old. Chelsea were happier, they were European champions,” he concluded.