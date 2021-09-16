Chamber re-includes quarantine in the Electoral Code for judges, prosecutors, military and police | Policy

After articulation involving leaders of the Centrão and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the deputies decided this Wednesday (15) to reinsert in the Electoral Code a four-year quarantine for judges, prosecutors, military and police who want to apply now from 2026.
Were 273 votes in favor and 211 against. Some opposition parties, such as PT and PCdoB, also guided in favor of the measure. The government advised against.
Last week, deputies approved the basic text of the project by 378 votes to 80. To conclude the matter, lawmakers still need to finish voting on the so-called highlights (suggestions for changing the main text), which still occurred until publication of this text.
The mandatory removal from office was included by the rapporteur of the matter, Deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI). In the first version, the leave would be for five years.
The devices, however, were dropped during the analysis of the highlights, which began last week. In the case of judges and prosecutors, the vote was tight and the quarantine was overturned by just three votes.
See below for information about the base text:
Chamber approves base text of new Electoral Code
The decision to present an amendment to reinstate the quarantine was discussed at a meeting with leaders of the Centrão at Lira’s residence this Tuesday (14).
Initially, the leaders wanted to reintroduce mandatory leave only for judges and prosecutors. The maneuver was seen as an attempt to bar eventual candidacies from members of Lava Jato and former judge Sergio Moro.
However, after negotiations that lasted until this Wednesday night, there was an agreement to re-include all categories previously foreseen and to shorten the quarantine period to four years. With that, police, military, judges and prosecutors who want to run in 2026 will have until next year to step aside from their functions.
Parliamentarians opposed to the measure called the resumption of mandatory removal in the text a “regulatory maneuver”. This is because none of the highlights that still needed to be voted on dealt with the topic, and the topic had already been dropped by deputies last week.
“She is a regimental freak. First, because it can only approximate the object of the original seams. And, second, it is a completely strange topic and one that, incidentally, has already expired”, criticized Deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP).
The rapporteur of the Code defended the amendment. To do so, he argued that the Chamber was not voting on the same issue because the quarantine period was reduced from five to four years.
“There is no coincidence of matter, there was no preclusion of debate on this matter,” said Margarete.
Also in defense of the vote, Lira cited a precedent in which the same maneuver was adopted, in 2015, at the time with then-deputy Eduardo Cunha as president of the Chamber.
At the time, Cunha put to a vote an agglutinative amendment to allow corporate financing for the campaign, which had been rejected the day before.
Understand what changes can occur with electoral reform
With 898 articles and nearly 400 pages, the bill makes a sweeping overhaul of all party and electoral legislation — repealing existing laws, such as the Electoral Code and the Ineligibility Law, and unifying the rules into a single code.
For the changes to take effect in the next elections, the text must be approved by the Chamber and the Senate and sanctioned by the beginning of October.
Among the changes established in the report are the ban on the dissemination of electoral polls on the day before and on the day of the election; and the obligation of the institutes to inform the percentage of success of the surveys carried out in the last five elections.
These changes are seen by experts as a restriction of information for the voter. Analysts also say that banning the release of polls from reliable institutes on the eve of elections could encourage the circulation of false numbers, confusing voters.
Other changes are also the target of criticism, such as the possibility of new expenses with the party fund and provisions that are considered restrictions on inspection by the Electoral Court.
Electoral code : project has been criticized for causing setback
The rapporteur’s main text has a device similar to an excerpt of the provisional measure edited by President Jair Bolsonaro a week ago and which limited the removal of content published on social networks. The MP was returned this Tuesday by the president of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).
The provision prohibits social media providers from limiting political, ideological, scientific, artistic or religious content posted by candidates in elections. The suggestion is contained in an amendment authored by deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), an ally of the government, presented four days before the issuance of the provisional measure.
In Bolsonaro’s MP, the passage was more comprehensive – it prohibited this moderation for all users, not just candidates.
Specialists fear that the device inserted in the Electoral Code will increase the number of “fake news”, fake news, during the elections.
“It can increase, yes, and it can increase in a period that is very sensitive, which is the period of electoral choice, which is exactly the time when the voter needs reliable information, information that is not false advertising or spreading of news speaks,” Ronaldo Lemos, director of the Institute of Technology and Society, told TV Globo.
Main points of the proposal
Find out what are some of the most controversial points of the project:
- DISCLOSURE OF RESEARCH – Under the project, the surveys carried out before election day can only be released until the day before the election. Today, institutes can release polling intentions until election day. In the case of surveys carried out on election day, disclosure will only be allowed, in the case of the president of the Republic, after the scheduled time for the closing of voting throughout the national territory. For other positions, disclosure can be made from 5:00 pm, local time.
- RESEARCH INSTITUTES – The reporter also maintained in the text the provision that establishes that the research institutes will have to inform the percentage of correct answers in the polls carried out in the last five elections. The text also allows the Public Ministry, parties and coalitions to ask the Electoral Court for access to the internal control system for publicized opinion polls so that they can check the published data. In addition, if the Court authorizes it, the interested party may have access to the questionnaire model applied. According to the proposal, the research institute will forward the data within two days and will allow access to the company’s headquarters or branch “for random examination of spreadsheets, maps or equivalents”.
- PARTY FUND – The bill lists a series of expenses that can be paid with public resources from the party fund – such as political advertisements, air transport and the purchase of movable and immovable property. he also says that the money can be used in “other expenses of party interest, as decided by the political party”. This, according to specialists, opens the way for any type of expense to be paid with the fund — from helicopters to barbecues with draft beer.
- PARTY ADVERTISING – The text also takes up the partisan propaganda on radio and TV, which ended in 2017, with the objective of publicizing, for example, the actions of subtitles. It is different from electoral propaganda, published at free election times, in years when there are elections, to promote candidacies.
- IRS – The bill foresees that the presentation of the documents of accountability of the parties (collection and expenses) be done through the Federal Revenue system, no longer using the model currently used by the Electoral Court. Technicians claim that the change hinders the tabulations and data crossings made by the Electoral Court.
- FINE CEILING – The proposal sets a ceiling of R$30,000 to fine parties for disapproving accounts. Today, the legislation provides that the fine will be up to 20% of the amount identified as irregular, which according to specialists can reach millions in the accumulated result. In addition, the bill provides that the return of public funds used irregularly by the parties should only take place “in case of seriousness”.
- CONTRACTING OF COMPANIES – It allows parties to hire, with resources from the party fund, private companies to audit accountability. This, in the view of technicians, “outsources” the work of the Electoral Court, which today monitors directly, without intermediaries.
- FALSE INFORMATION – The proposal creates a punishment for those who disclose or share facts “that they know or that are seriously out of context” with the aim of influencing the voter. The penalty, according to the proposal, is from one to four years and a fine. The penalty can be increased, for example, if the crime is committed via the internet or if it is broadcast in real time; with use of bulk message triggers; or if it is practiced to achieve the integrity of elections to “promote disorder or encourage social denial of election results”.
- TSE COMPETENCES – The text allows the TSE to issue regulations to enforce the Electoral Code, but makes room for Congress to suspend the effectiveness of these regulations if it considers that the TSE has gone beyond its limits and attributions.
- PROCESS PRESCRIPTION – The proposal shortens the deadline of the Electoral Court for analyzing the accountability of parties from five to three years, under penalty of extinction of the process. In addition, another device allows new documents to be presented at any time during the process by the parties. According to technicians from the Electoral Court, the two changes facilitate the prescription of processes.
- BOX TWO – Establishes the crime of box 2, which consists of “donating, receiving or using in electoral campaigns, own or third parties, for electoral campaign purposes, financial resources, in any modality, outside the hypotheses and requirements provided for by law”. The Court, however, may not apply the penalty if the omission or irregularity in the rendering of accounts refers to amounts of lawful origin and does not exceed the legal limit defined for the donation and expenses. In the assessment of Party Transparency, the provision that limits the role of the Electoral Court to verifying the regularity of the origin and destination of resources also makes it difficult to monitor the cash 2.
- TRANSPORTATION OF VOTERS – The text proposes the decriminalization of irregular transport of voters. Under the bill, the infraction will be punished in the civil sphere with a fine of R$ 5 thousand to R$ 100 thousand, without prejudice to the possibility of filing a lawsuit for the practice of abuse of power.
- INELIGIBILITY – The bill alters the period of ineligibility defined by the Clean Record Law – the term remains eight years, but will start to run from the conviction and no longer after serving the sentence. During the voting of the highlights, the deputies included in the Code a provision that makes ineligible, for eight years, the representative who resigns during the impeachment process. Currently, the section is already part of the Clean Sheet Law, but it was outside the Code.
- AMNESTY TO PARTIES – In the latest version of the report, Margarete proposed an amnesty for parties that did not meet the gender and race quotas in elections before the law was enacted. In other words, the acronyms would not be punished with fines or suspension of party and electoral funds, nor with the need to return the funds. The report now predicts that the criteria for refinancing the sanctions will be defined in future legislation.
- WOMEN, BLACK AND INDIGENOUS – For the purpose of distributing the party fund, votes cast for elected women, blacks and indigenous people will be counted double.