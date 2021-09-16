Chamber re-includes quarantine in the Electoral Code for judges, prosecutors, military and police | Policy

After articulation involving leaders of the Centrão and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the deputies decided this Wednesday (15) to reinsert in the Electoral Code a four-year quarantine for judges, prosecutors, military and police who want to apply now from 2026.

Were 273 votes in favor and 211 against. Some opposition parties, such as PT and PCdoB, also guided in favor of the measure. The government advised against.

Last week, deputies approved the basic text of the project by 378 votes to 80. To conclude the matter, lawmakers still need to finish voting on the so-called highlights (suggestions for changing the main text), which still occurred until publication of this text.

The mandatory removal from office was included by the rapporteur of the matter, Deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI). In the first version, the leave would be for five years.

The devices, however, were dropped during the analysis of the highlights, which began last week. In the case of judges and prosecutors, the vote was tight and the quarantine was overturned by just three votes.

See below for information about the base text:

Chamber approves base text of new Electoral Code

The decision to present an amendment to reinstate the quarantine was discussed at a meeting with leaders of the Centrão at Lira’s residence this Tuesday (14).

Initially, the leaders wanted to reintroduce mandatory leave only for judges and prosecutors. The maneuver was seen as an attempt to bar eventual candidacies from members of Lava Jato and former judge Sergio Moro.

However, after negotiations that lasted until this Wednesday night, there was an agreement to re-include all categories previously foreseen and to shorten the quarantine period to four years. With that, police, military, judges and prosecutors who want to run in 2026 will have until next year to step aside from their functions.

Parliamentarians opposed to the measure called the resumption of mandatory removal in the text a “regulatory maneuver”. This is because none of the highlights that still needed to be voted on dealt with the topic, and the topic had already been dropped by deputies last week.

“She is a regimental freak. First, because it can only approximate the object of the original seams. And, second, it is a completely strange topic and one that, incidentally, has already expired”, criticized Deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP).

The rapporteur of the Code defended the amendment. To do so, he argued that the Chamber was not voting on the same issue because the quarantine period was reduced from five to four years.

“There is no coincidence of matter, there was no preclusion of debate on this matter,” said Margarete.

Also in defense of the vote, Lira cited a precedent in which the same maneuver was adopted, in 2015, at the time with then-deputy Eduardo Cunha as president of the Chamber.

At the time, Cunha put to a vote an agglutinative amendment to allow corporate financing for the campaign, which had been rejected the day before.

Understand what changes can occur with electoral reform

With 898 articles and nearly 400 pages, the bill makes a sweeping overhaul of all party and electoral legislation — repealing existing laws, such as the Electoral Code and the Ineligibility Law, and unifying the rules into a single code.

For the changes to take effect in the next elections, the text must be approved by the Chamber and the Senate and sanctioned by the beginning of October.

Among the changes established in the report are the ban on the dissemination of electoral polls on the day before and on the day of the election; and the obligation of the institutes to inform the percentage of success of the surveys carried out in the last five elections.

These changes are seen by experts as a restriction of information for the voter. Analysts also say that banning the release of polls from reliable institutes on the eve of elections could encourage the circulation of false numbers, confusing voters.

Other changes are also the target of criticism, such as the possibility of new expenses with the party fund and provisions that are considered restrictions on inspection by the Electoral Court.

Electoral code : project has been criticized for causing setback

The rapporteur’s main text has a device similar to an excerpt of the provisional measure edited by President Jair Bolsonaro a week ago and which limited the removal of content published on social networks. The MP was returned this Tuesday by the president of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

The provision prohibits social media providers from limiting political, ideological, scientific, artistic or religious content posted by candidates in elections. The suggestion is contained in an amendment authored by deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), an ally of the government, presented four days before the issuance of the provisional measure.

In Bolsonaro’s MP, the passage was more comprehensive – it prohibited this moderation for all users, not just candidates.

Specialists fear that the device inserted in the Electoral Code will increase the number of “fake news”, fake news, during the elections.

“It can increase, yes, and it can increase in a period that is very sensitive, which is the period of electoral choice, which is exactly the time when the voter needs reliable information, information that is not false advertising or spreading of news speaks,” Ronaldo Lemos, director of the Institute of Technology and Society, told TV Globo.

Main points of the proposal

Find out what are some of the most controversial points of the project: