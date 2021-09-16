Cheap and defensive, Totvs is the best choice among the stock exchange’s medium-sized companies, points out BofA

O Bank of America restarted the coverage of the shares of the totvs (TOTS3) with a very optimistic tone.

According to the bank, the company is the best option among the mid-caps, or medium-sized companies, of its coverage.

With this, analysts set the target price at R$56, which implies a potential increase of 45%.

“We see the company moving in the right direction across its three lines of business – management, techfin and business performance – which should lead to accelerated revenue, net revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22% and hence , to higher multiples”, he points out.

Also according to BofA, the company has a 65% discount among competitors.

And to top it off, Totvs also offers high liquidity and a strong balance sheet in a scenario of high macro and political volatility, “being in a strategic position to accelerate its mergers and acquisitions strategy and continue to strengthen its ecosystem”.

“In addition, Totvs managed to retain the founders of the Supplier and the RD station, which are the most representative for Techfin and BP, respectively, which we see as fundamental, especially in the credit granting business”, he adds.

BofA expects the company to reach 35,000 clients in its management segment, mainly composed of ERP (enterprise resources planning).

The main challenge, however, will be to improve the NPS, a metric that measures the loyalty of consumers, of their service in the management segment so that customers are willing to add more Totvs products, he says.

Among the risks mentioned by BofA are: