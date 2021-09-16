Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2409 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 2.8 million

posted on 9/15/2021 8:01 PM / updated on 9/15/2021 8:24 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (15/9), four lotteries: Quina’s 5658 contests; 2323 from Lotofácil, 2409 from Mega-Sena and 144 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 2.8 million, had the following dozen drawn: 02-29-39-49-52-58.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$4.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 28-32-34-37-66.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 7 million, for those who hit the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-04-07-08-11-13-14-16-17-19-21-22-23-24-25.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 1.4 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 1

Column 3: 0

Column 4: 0

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 9

Column 7: 7

