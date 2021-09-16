Chile eases travel restrictions and authorizes entry of tourists

The Chilean government relaxed, on Wednesday (15), the restrictions on its borders, which have been closed since April, and from October it will allow the entry of foreigners who can prove that they have already been vaccinated against covid-19.

Authorities made the announcement when coronavirus cases and deaths dropped considerably and the vaccination campaign is moving fast, reaching just over 72% of the 19 million population (with two doses). This week, began the immunization of children between 6 and 11 years.

As of October 1st, the airports in the northern cities of Antofagasta and Iquique will start receiving flights from abroad, which until now were only allowed in the Santiago air terminal under strict sanitary control.

The entry of non-resident foreigners in the country will also be authorized as a measure to stimulate tourism, a sector that has been severely affected by the pandemic. Since April, only Chilean citizens and foreign residents were allowed to enter.

The land borders (with Argentina, Bolivia and Peru) remain closed, except for cargo trucks.

“This announcement of the opening of borders, which is a first step in a process that will be progressive, allows foreign tourists to come to our country,” said the Undersecretary of Tourism, José Luis Uriarte, at a press conference with Health officials and the Ministry of Interior.

Even before the pandemic, thousands of Argentines visited Chilean beaches during the southern summer.

Tourists and other foreign travelers must complete an online “sworn affidavit” 48 hours before their flight and have a negative PCR test up to 72 hours in advance.

Foreign nationals must also have medical insurance coverage of at least $30,000 in coverage and validate their covid-19 vaccinations online. This request can be made from this Thursday (16), but the response may take up to 30 days.

Upon arrival in Chile, all travelers must undergo a quarantine, which will be supervised by Health officials. The confinement, in a house or hotel, will be five days for those who are vaccinated and seven days for those who are not immunized, explained Daza .

Until now, all travelers had a seven-day quarantine. Those who were not vaccinated should be quarantined in a “sanitary hotel”, at the expense of the passenger, a modality that has now been eliminated.

Chile has accumulated 1.6 million cases and 37,000 deaths from the pandemic, but new cases and deaths have been declining for weeks, allowing the phasing out of several restrictions.