Chile reopens to vaccinated Brazilians in October

Chile will reopen to Brazilians from October 1st

Chile reopens its borders to fully vaccinated Brazilians and other foreigners as of October 1st. All vaccines applied in Brazil, including Coronavac, are accepted. However, Chile still requires a quarantine of five or seven days at a location chosen by the visitor (no longer at government-appointed hotels). And this is not the only requirement of the Andean country.

SEE ALL REQUIREMENTS TO ENTER CHILE FROM OCTOBER 1st:

– Certificate of complete vaccination issued by the country of origin. All drugs accepted by WHO are accepted in Chile, which include Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Janssen, those applied in Brazil;

– At least 14 days after the application of the second dose of vaccines that require the two steps;

– Quarantine: at least seven days for those who do not have the Chile Mobility Pass. The period is reduced to five days for those who have the pass. To obtain the Mobility Pass, foreigners must complete the validation procedures for their vaccines in advance at mevacuno.gob.cl;

– During the isolation period, the visitor and no other person who attends the same residence chosen for quarantine can leave the house. In case of non-compliance, there will be a fine. Government prosecutors may make random check visits;

– The way from the airport to the quarantine location cannot be made by public transport;

– Compulsory filling out of the Health Passport obtained from the government website;

– Have travel insurance with coverage for covid-19;

The announcement was made this Wednesday morning by the Ministry of Health of Chile.

Santiago, Antofagasta and Iquique airports will be the international open terminals in principle.

More than 90% of Chilean residents have received at least the first dose or single dose of covid-19 vaccine. More than 87% of adults are fully immunized.