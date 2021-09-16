China indices lose more than 1% on fears of Evergrande’s impact By Reuters

© Reuters. Big screen at the Shanghai Stock Exchange 02/28/2020 REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s major stock indices fell more than 1% on Thursday, with securities and banks leading losses amid fears the debt-ridden China developer’s financial woes everlarge Group (HK:) would trigger widespread contagion.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and , retreated 1.2%, while the Shanghai index fell 1.3%.

Hong Kong-listed China Evergrande shares plunged 6.4% to their lowest level in a decade as the company faces a liquidity crisis amid Beijing’s restrictions on the inflated sector. Ratings agency Fitch warned that a default by Evergrande could expose multiple industries to high credit risk.

The CSI300 real estate index yielded more than 3%. Both Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and JPMorgan warned of the risks of contamination of the broader Chinese real estate sector.

The banking index, on the other hand, lost 1% amid fears that Evergrande’s problems could result in more non-performing loans.

. In TOKYO, the index retreated 0.62%, to 30,323 points.

. In HONG KONG, the index dropped 1.46% to 24,667 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the index lost 1.34% to 3,607 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, retreated 1.22% to 4,807 points.

. In SEUL, the index had a devaluation of 0.74%, to 3,130 points.

. In TAIWAN, the index dropped by 0.43% to 17,278 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the index gained 0.19% to 3,064 points.

. In SYDNEY the index advanced 0.58% to 7,460 points.

