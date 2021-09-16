Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90 days in space – News

Three Chinese astronauts started this Thursday (16) the return trip to Earth after a record 90-day mission to build a space station in the country.

Launched in June, just before the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary celebrations, the Shenzhou-12 mission holds great national prestige for President Xi Jinping’s government.

This is the longest mission for Chinese astronauts, the agency responsible for manned flights recalled in a statement.

Astronauts are expected to reach Earth on Friday (17).

According to specialized internet portals, the crew is expected to land in the Gobi Desert (northwest), near the Jiuquan Space Center, where the takeoff took place on June 16th.

This Thursday, the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft separated at 8:56 am Beijing time (21:56 GMT on Wednesday) from the Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) station, to which it had been docked for three months, the space agency said.

China’s previous manned mission, Shenzhou-11, had taken place at the end of 2016 and lasted 33 days.

During the mission, Shenzhou-12 astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo worked on the construction of the space station, which had the first element launched in April. They made several exits into space.

Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 launches that will be needed to build the station between 2021 and 2022. Four missions will be manned.

Upon completion, the “Heavenly Palace” station will have dimensions similar to the former Soviet installation Mir (1986-2001) and should have a useful life of at least ten years, according to the Chinese space agency.

Chinese interest in having its own human base in Earth orbit was spurred by the United States’ refusal to give the country access to the International Space Station (ISS).

The latter – a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan – is expected to retire in 2024, but NASA said it could potentially continue in operation until 2028.

During the mission’s launch in June, Commander Nie Haisheng highlighted the patriotic character of the operation.

“We have been writing glorious chapters of Chinese space history for decades, and our mission embodies the hopes of the people and the Party itself,” he declared.

“This contribution opens new horizons for humanity in the peaceful use of space,” President Xi Jinping said in late June during a video communication with the team.

The country’s space program is controlled by the army.

China has invested billions of dollars over decades to catch up with space powers like the United States and Russia.

After launching the first satellite in 1970, China sent its first astronaut into space in 2003. In 2013, it placed a robot on the Moon.

The Asian country also plans to send astronauts to the moon before 2030 and build a base in collaboration with Russia.

Over Mars, Chinese engineers dispatched a guided robot that landed on the Red Planet in May.

China achieved another success in January 2019 with a global innovation: the landing of a robot (the “Jade Rabbit 2”) on the hidden side of the Moon.

