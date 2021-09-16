Chinese GPUs with GTX 1080 and 1050 performance are ready and will enter testing phase

GPUs were announced in 2019 and were scheduled for last year

Two years ago, the Chinese Jingjia Micro announced its GPU capable of rivaling GeForce GTX 1080. Now the manufacturer has announced that its new generation of JM9 GPUs has already completed the design phase and will start testing.

Jingjia Micro’s JM9 series of GPUs features two chips. The incoming version is labeled “JM9231” and must offer a performance close to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. The high-end chip “JM9271” should approach the performance level of the GTX 1080 and AMD Radeon RX Vega 64.

The Chinese manufacturer’s plan was to launch its graphics cards in 2020 and since it hasn’t even started the testing phase, mass production is still far from happening, as well as the start of sales, which usually starts in the final stages of the company. hardware manufacturing.

The high-end JM9271 chip will have peak performance in 8 TFLOPs. The GTX 1080, on the other hand, manages to hit 8.9 TFLOPs. Jingjia Micro’s graphics card will have Support PCIe 4.0 X16, up to 16GB HBM offering 512GB/s bandwidth, plus 128 GPixels/sec which is higher than the 111 GPixels/s offered by the GTX 1080.



The JM9271 chip will operate in the home of 1800 MHz base frequency and 200W TDP, against the 180W from the GTX 1080 used in comparison. The manufacturing process for this board is unknown. The GTX 1080’s GP104-400-A1 chip was manufactured in 16nm by TSMC. Regarding video outputs, the high-end card will feature HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.3, it will be compatible with OpenGl 4.5 and OpenCL 2.0, there is no mention of DirectX.

The JM9231 input chip, with performance similar to the GTX 1050, will have frequency above 1500GHz, 8GB GDDR5, support PCIe 3.0 x16. With peak performance in 2 TFLOPs, the GPU will have 256 GB/s bandwidth and it should be a little stronger than the GTX 1050, but consuming twice as much.

When Jingjia Micro started planning its GPUs, NVIDIA RTX 20 and AMD Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards were already on the market. Now with recent generations being much stronger than NVIDIA’s GTX 10 series, Chinese GPUs would come out more than obsolete. But the country has been working to be self-sufficient in hardware production in recent years.

