City Hall provides 30 fixed health units for scheduling the vaccine against covid-19

The Municipality of São Carlos, through the Health Department, expanded the number of health facilities available for vaccination against COVID-19. Since Wednesday (15/09), all Basic Health Units (UBS’s) and Family Health Units (USF’s), totaling 30 fixed units, are applying immunizing agents against the new coronavirus. The mobile stations with drive-thru system installed at FESC, Vila Nery and Shopping Iguatemi also continue to carry out vaccination.

This week, in addition to continuing the vaccination for people aged 12 and over, the second dose of all immunizers, São Carlos is also applying the third dose, called the booster dose, to elderly people aged 85 years and over who have received the second dose 6 months ago.

To receive any dose, including the third dose, it is necessary to make an appointment on the website http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/fila.

The director of Outpatient Care Management, Denise Braga, guarantees that the changes were made to provide, via scheduling, more options for the population. We increased from 14 to 32 the places available for appointment. The hours of each unit and the vaccines applied at each location are available on the electronic system. Most fixed units will be open from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm”, says the director.

NO SCHEDULE – Denise Braga informed that as of this Thursday (September 16), from 10 am to 2 pm, the Health Department will vaccinate people who do not have a computer, cell phone or data system (internet) at Fundação Pró-Memória , located at the Railway Station, at Praça Antônio Prado, in the Center. “This will be an option for those people who really have difficulty scheduling. Anyone who can book must use the electronic system. If, unfortunately, people do not collaborate and cause agglomeration, we will only return to the appointments”, stressed the director.

At Fundação Pró-Memória, only Astrazeneca and Coronavac vaccines will be applied for both the first, second and third doses.

The director of Health Surveillance, on the other hand, makes an appeal to people who need to take the second dose, but who have not yet made the appointment. “We have 11,538 in default, 4,348 who stopped receiving the second dose from Astrazeneca, 6,716 from Coronavac and 474 from Pfizer. People aged 20 to 29 are the ones who are most behind with the second dose”, emphasizes Crislaine Mestre, recalling that in São Carlos there are doses available both from Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer.

Check the number of missing the second dose by age group:

– 18 years: 1;

– 18 to 19 years old: 226;

– 20 to 29 years: 4,493;

– 30 to 39 years: 1,700;

– 40 to 49 years: 832;

– 50 to 59 years: 3,367;

– 60 to 69 years: 535;

– 70 to 79 years: 184;

– 80 to 89 years: 140;

– 90 years: 60;

REGISTRATION – To make the first dose, it is necessary to register at www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Proof of address is required.

Unaccompanied minors must present the consent form completed and signed together with a personal document from the legal guardian who signed the Term. Adolescents accompanied by the guardian must carry the completed form and personal documents of both with photo and CPF. The consent term is available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

Other information about electronic scheduling and questions about registration can be clarified at the Municipal Health Department, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, by calling (16) 99718-8137, 99765-8490 or 99604-1985.

