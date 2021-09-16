City of SP starts using only Pfizer in the booster dose for the elderly – Health

SAO PAULO – The capital of São Paulo will apply exclusively the vaccine against the Covid-19 gives to do as a booster dose in the elderly from this Wednesday, 15. The immunizing agent is recommended by Ministry of Health for the extra injection, but it had not been applied by the City Hall in this group. The use of products from different pharmaceutical companies is safe and advocated by experts to increase protection in the most vulnerable groups, where the protection guaranteed by the vaccine diminishes over time.

In São Paulo, the booster doses applied so far are from Coronavac, which follows the orientation of the São Paulo government. The ministry, however, excluded the Instituto Butantan vaccine from the list of options for the third dose in the elderly and immunosuppressed, before scientific evidence that Coronavac was not the best option for vaccine booster. The booster immunization started on September 6th in the city of São Paulo.

According to the vaccination schedule, seniors over 85 years who have been vaccinated with the second dose or single dose for more than six months are eligible to receive the booster in the capital. Last week, the over 90-year-old public was immunized. Additional protection against the coronavirus has been accelerated against a backdrop of concern over the more communicable Delta variant, which is already prevalent in the city.

On Wednesday, the forecast was for the arrival of 344,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the city of São Paulo. The batch will have to be enough to supply the Basic Health Units (UBSs) which will allocate the immunizing agent to four distinct groups:

Elderly eligible for booster dose

first dose for teenagers

Second dose for people taking Pfizer

Second dose for people who have taken AstraZeneca

Until Tuesday, 14, 33,711 booster doses had been applied in the city of São Paulo, with 27,841 in elderly people over 85 years old. It was used in this period, according to City Hall, Coronavac. The remainder was given to immunosuppressed people or elderly people over 60 years of age who had taken the 2nd dose of the vaccine for more than six months, in the so-called “xepa” of the vaccine.

The application of the 3rd dose has been adopted by other countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Israel and Chile. In the case of the South American country, the first to adopt the extra protection strategy for the most vulnerable groups on the continent, those who took two doses of Coronavac took a booster from Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

State faces shortages in AstraZeneca

The State of São Paulo still faces shortages of the 2nd vaccine dose AstraZeneca. To avoid delays in immunization, health centers have used Pfizer as the second application – which is also advocated by experts. The City does not mention the risk of lack of Pfizer vaccine in the city, despite the high demand for the immunizing agent.

The João Doria (PSDB) administration hopes to normalize the stock of vaccines at AstraZeneca by the end of the week, said the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, in an interview with Eldorado radio. The state government received this Wednesday 465,000 doses of the immunizing agent and intends to complete by Friday the total of 1 million doses in arrears.

“Unlike the Butantan vaccine, we do not have any autonomy over the purchase of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, so we are fully dependent on the Ministry of Health,” said the secretary. Gorinchteyn stressed that the state also received 500,000 doses from Pfizer, and that these vaccines are enough to continue the vaccination program, including the booster dose for the elderly.

But in the state, as stated by the secretary, there will be no prioritization of specific vaccine for the booster dose. “Any of the available immunizers is capable of causing this booster effect (enhanced protection), be it Coronavac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca”, argues Gorinchteyn. “Therefore, anyone is worthy of being accepted, as they fulfill their role, especially in vulnerable groups.”