Climate change: scientists train cows to use toilet against global warming

15 september 2021

Cows can be trained to use a toilet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to an experiment carried out in Germany by German and New Zealand researchers.

In the study, scientists trained the animals to use a bathroom specially designed for them. Urine was then collected and treated.

Ammonia in cow urine turns to nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas, when it is mixed with soil.

Worldwide, about 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions from human activities come from livestock.

The researchers tried to teach 16 cows how to use the toilet, nicknamed “MooLoo” (“mu toilet”, in free translation from English), on a farm owned by the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology in Germany.

The animals were placed in the MooLoo and received feed as a reward after urinating. After that, they were placed in an area near MooLoo and rewarded for entering the enclosure and urinating.

Those who urinated outside the MooLoo were sprayed with water for three seconds.

As part of the third stage of training, toilet distance was extended and rewards and punishments continued.

At the end of the ten training sessions, the researchers found that 11 of the 16 animals were successfully trained to use the toilet.

“Very quickly, with 15 to 20 trips to the toilet on average, the cows would start using the toilet themselves,” said Lindsay Matthews, a researcher involved in the study on Radio New Zealand radio.

“In the end, three-quarters of the animals were urinating in the bathroom,” she said.

“The calves showed a performance level comparable to that of children and superior to that of very young children,” says the study.

Researchers say capturing 80% of cattle urine in a model like MooLoo could lead to a 56% reduction in ammonia emissions.

They also claim that reducing urine levels in the animals’ living area will improve their hygiene and well-being.