Climate change: scientists train cows to use toilet against global warming

by

Video subtitle,

A cow uses a ‘MooLoo’ as part of an experiment

Cows can be trained to use a toilet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to an experiment carried out in Germany by German and New Zealand researchers.

In the study, scientists trained the animals to use a bathroom specially designed for them. Urine was then collected and treated.

Ammonia in cow urine turns to nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas, when it is mixed with soil.

Worldwide, about 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions from human activities come from livestock.