Corinthians down Léo Santos to play in the under-23 category on Thursday | corinthians

Defender Léo Santos, 22, will once again be used in Corinthians’ under-23 category, this time in the team’s decisive game against Figueirense, Thursday, at 3 pm (GMT), at Fazendinha, for the penultimate round of the second level.

With a long period of inactivity, the player asked the board and the technical committee so that he could be integrated into the group that plays the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants.

Currently in third place, the team led by coach Danilo has four points and is behind Grêmio, who has five, and Ceará, who has ten. The two leaders face off in Rio Grande do Sul.

The top two in each group qualify for the semi-final stage. In the last round, Timão will visit Ceará, on the 23rd.

Léo Santos did not play any game in Brasileirão with coach Sylvinho. In 2021, he participated in three games, with 27 minutes added, in the first phase of Paulistão. In 2020, he spent several months treating knee injuries.

The absence of Léo Santos from the lists of related of recent games was due to an anti-doping test to which he was submitted in May, when he was on the bench against Peñarol, in the Sudamericana. He continued to be related until Conmebol pointed out a change in the results.

The exam pointed out a possible problem and the player then performed a retest. The result, analyzed in Germany, was inconclusive, and the player was released. In order not to risk punishment, Corinthians left the player out of matches for almost two months. The story was revealed by “My Timon” and confirmed by ge.

In addition to Léo Santos, the professional squad will once again yield goalkeeper Guilherme and defensive midfielder Thiaguinho.

