Corinthians pays off part of the debt with base players

Corinthians resolved part of its debt with base players. The report of My Timon found that the board paid, this Wednesday, a month’s allowance that was overdue for young players who have training contracts.

With that, the debt, which corresponded to two months of delay, now comprises a period. Corinthians recognizes that it has had cash flow difficulties since the beginning of the pandemic and is working to pay off commitments as soon as possible.

The delay in the payment of pending items was revealed exclusively by the My Timon even this Thursday. The report tried contacted the club’s advisors, but there was no response so far..

Today, those responsible for the base categories are Carlos Brazil, general manager, and Osvaldo Neto, statutory director. It is important to emphasize that the debt does not apply to all athletes in the youth categories, being restricted to those who have a training contract, a more common situation for categories below the Under-20.

The Corinthians base has been the scene of hot backstage in 2021. In July, Meu Timão exclusively revealed an internal disagreement about the continuity of Tarcísio Pugliese, then coach of the under-20 team. Shortly thereafter, another conflict resulted in the separation of the Under-23 from the other categories.

